Pakistan condemns RSS chief's Partition remarks, calls it 'delusional thinking, historical revisionism'

Naveed SiddiquiPublished November 27, 2021 - Updated November 27, 2021 12:47pm
Chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat, in his recent controversial remarks, said "the only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it". — Reuters/File
Chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat, in his recent controversial remarks, said "the only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it". — Reuters/File

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the statement of Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement — in which he said "the only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it" — terming it "delusional thinking and historical revisionism".

According to a report by The Indian Express, the RSS issued a statement on Thursday quoting Bhagwat as saying that the India of 2021 was not the same as the one in 1947 while speaking at a book launch event.

"Partition has happened once, it won't happen again. Those who think that way will face partition themselves," he said.

The RSS chief said if India wanted to contribute to the world, it would need to become "capable", adding, "the only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it."

Reacting to the remarks, the Foreign Office, in its statement issued today, said Pakistan completely rejected the "highly provocative and irresponsible remarks", pointing out that the RSS chief had also indulged in "such delusional thinking and historical revisionism" previously.

"Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist Hindutva ideology (Hindu Rashtra) and expansionist foreign policy (Akhand Bharat) being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India."

The FO warned that the "dangerous mindset" was aimed to "completely marginalise and displace" minorities in India, and also posed an existential threat to all South Asian neighbours.

Read: How to dismantle Hindutva

The world was witness to the systematic usurpation of the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and the unabated repression of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, the statement noted. In addition, the world had also seen India's reckless misadventures in February 2019 —when Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control, it said.

"Pakistan has consistently opposed India's hegemonic impulses and demonstrated a firm resolve to thwart any aggressive designs. While committed to peace, the people and armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the Foreign Office reiterated.

It advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS to "refrain from making such provocative and irresponsible statements, accept the established realities, and learn to follow the imperatives of peaceful coexistence."

The Partition of British India into two separate states of Pakistan and India, on August 14 and 15, 1947, respectively, was a tumultuous time in history that caused communal riots, mass casualties and a colossal wave of migration.

Comments (8)
Jamshed Hashwani
Nov 27, 2021 12:44pm
The only solution to the pain of Rightwing Hinduism lies in undoing it by putting the Mughal empire back into power.
Reply Recommend 0
Dandy Khan
Nov 27, 2021 12:48pm
All Indians are in living in Filmy World...
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Nov 27, 2021 12:49pm
BJP/RSS is the biggest threat to world peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Nov 27, 2021 12:50pm
The RSS chief needs to wake up and smell the coffee.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 27, 2021 12:54pm
India still feeling the pain of partition? Good. Keep feeling.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Nov 27, 2021 12:55pm
The remarks of RSS, TLP or LT chiefs do not represent official positions on any matter. Not worth a news!
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Ali Khan
Nov 27, 2021 12:55pm
This CHADDI BRIGADE chest thumbing will infact divide India further on religious lines and will divide the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 27, 2021 12:55pm
Indian Muslims need another Jinnah to break Akhand Bharat Ideology.
Reply Recommend 0

