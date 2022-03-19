DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2022

Karachi police detain 3 horsemen for alleged defrauding of Scottish vlogger at Seaview beach

Dawn.comPublished March 19, 2022 - Updated March 19, 2022 09:10pm
This photo shows one of the horsemen who tried to defraud a traveller from Scotland, Dale Philip, at Karachi's Seaview beach. Photo courtesy Dale Philip YouTube
This photo shows one of the horsemen who tried to defraud a traveller from Scotland, Dale Philip, at Karachi's Seaview beach. Photo courtesy Dale Philip YouTube

Darakhshan police on Saturday detained three horsemen on allegations of misbehaving with and trying to defraud a YouTube vlogger from Scotland, Dale Philip, at Karachi's Seaview beach.

South SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed told Dawn.com that the horsemen were taken into custody after Philip uploaded a video of the incident on his YouTube and also shared it on Twitter.

"My first real negative experience in Karachi. 99pc of people there are good but eventually I had to run into some criminals," tweeted Philip along with the video.

The video went viral on social media.

The video starts with Philip and the horsemen agreeing on a ride to Chunky Munky, an amusement park located alongside the beach, for Rs200. However, when the ride starts, Philip observes that they were heading in the opposite direction.

While on the horse, one of the horsemen, who is riding along Philip, communicates to him that it was a "long ride" to Chunky Munky and avoids giving a definite answer when Philip asks him how much it would cost.

When Philip reminds him that they had agreed on Rs200 for a ride, the horsemen eventually tells him that it will take 20 trips to reach Chunky Munky.

Philip is then seen repeatedly asking the horseman to stop so that he can get off the horse but is ignored.

Upon eventually returning to the spot from where they had started, the horseman demands that Philip pays them Rs5,000.

Philip, however, refuses to pay the amount.

SSP Ijaz confirmed these details and said the detained horsemen were identified as Jehanzeb, Maqsood and Ahsanullah.

This is the second incident of horsemen attempting to defraud foreigners at Seaview beach reported in recent days, police said.

Earlier this month, an Australian vlogger, Luke Damant, uploaded a video on his YouTube in which a horseman were seen trying to defraud him in a similar manner as in Philip's case.

The horseman who had tried to defraud Damant was identified as Zubair and subsequently arrested, police said.

SSP Ijaz told Dawn.com that complainants in both the cases appeared reluctant to initiate legal action against the suspects.

He said both the tourist had appreciated police for detaining the fraudsters and Philip had even thanked police in one of his tweets.

Philip posted a photo of one of the horsemen behind bars and said, "He tried to earn a living by cheating people, but now he's living behind metal bars thanks to Karachi Police."

"Hopefully, he learns there's no need to cheat foreign tourists. Most will give extra payment if they were shown a good experience and treated in an honest way," he added.

The SSP said suspects in both the cases had later apologised.

He added that in light of such incidents, the police had decided to conduct a survey of horsemen at Seaview beach. The survey, he said, would be jointly conducted by police, Cantonment Board of Clifton and the South deputy commissioner of South.

After the survey, a code of conduct would jointly be chalked out and in case of violation of the code, legal action would be taken against the horsemen on charges of cheating people and "subjecting them to undesirable treatment" at the beach, he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Mar 19, 2022 09:13pm
These theives, also looks like, probably treat the horses badly.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Mar 19, 2022 09:13pm
I think this was happens in purana Pakistan not in new. LoL
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 19, 2022 09:13pm
This is what happens when you have corruption in society that stems from our political class, it spreads like a virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Mar 19, 2022 09:15pm
If a poor man does horsetrading he is thrown in the jail and if a rich, does he get Bag of notes and Assembly Ticket- Imran
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Et tu?
Updated 19 Mar, 2022

Et tu?

The PM may be feeling quite stung by his decision to abandon principles for power after seeing PTI members staying in Sindh House.
19 Mar, 2022

Pharma’s complaint

THE Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, which represents around 300 national drug makers, has...
19 Mar, 2022

Approval of KCR

WITH the federal government’s long-awaited nod to the Karachi Circular Railway project, the final bureaucratic...
18 Mar, 2022

Is the game over?

THE political scene in Islamabad changed dramatically yesterday when the opposition allowed electronic media free...
18 Mar, 2022

In limbo

THE decimation of Afghanistan’s once-promising media industry by the Taliban has triggered an unforeseen crisis. ...
18 Mar, 2022

An honourable draw

AFTER the drab draw in Rawalpindi, the thrilling finish served up in Karachi was perhaps the advertisement Test...