Malaysian Buddhists visit Taxila Museum

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 17, 2022 - Updated March 17, 2022 11:02am
A member of the Malaysian delegation performs rituals at an ancient Buddhist site near Taxila on Wednesday. — Dawn
TAXILA: A Malaysian Buddhist delegation along with scholars from Taxila Institute of Asian Civilisation (TIAC) visited Taxila Museum and other world heritage sites of Taxila and Julian on Wednesday.

The delegation including nuns and disciples are on their visit to Pakistan to participate in the International Conference and Arts Festival on ‘Buddhism in Pakistan: History, Archaeology, Art and Architecture’.

Upon arrival at Taxila Museum, the delegation was received by officials of the Department of Archaeology and Museums.

The officials briefed the Malaysian Buddhist delegation regarding the historical and archaeological importance of the site, and on the conservation work done so far and ongoing processes about the upcoming developmental projects.

The members of the Malaysian delegation praised the department of archaeology and government efforts for promotion of religious and heritage tourism in the province.

On this occasion, the leader of the Buddhist delegation, Venerable Jue Cheung, rang the bell of peace donated by the Chief Buddhist monk of the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand.

Jamshed
Mar 17, 2022 11:04am
excellent initiative
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 17, 2022 11:39am
Promote religious tourism.
Reply Recommend 0

