Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2022

China will not join sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says

ReutersPublished March 2, 2022 - Updated March 2, 2022 06:17pm
Guo Shuqing, Chairperson of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, attends a news conference in Beijing, China on March 2, 2021. — Reuters/File
Guo Shuqing, Chairperson of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, attends a news conference in Beijing, China on March 2, 2021. — Reuters/File

China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday, adding that he believed the impact of the measures on China would be limited.

China, which has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has repeatedly criticised what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions.

Read: China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

"As far as financial sanctions are concerned, we do not approve of these, especially the unilaterally launched sanctions because they do not work well and have no legal grounds," Guo Shuqing, chairperson of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a news conference.

"We will not participate in such sanctions. We will continue to maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with relevant parties," he said.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close in recent years, including as trading partners. Total trade between the two jumped 35.9 per cent last year to a record $146.9 billion, according to Chinese customs data, with Russia serving as a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities, running a trade surplus with China.

Read: Putin, Xi hail ‘no limits’ partnership, assail US policies

"The impact from the sanctions on China's economy and financial sector is so far not too significant," Guo added.

"Overall they will not have much impact [on China] even in the future," Guo said, citing the resilience of China's economy and financial sector.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aman
Mar 02, 2022 06:35pm
China is a great country. Great response, well done China.
Reply Recommend 0
Iskandar
Mar 02, 2022 06:36pm
Good. West way is my way or highway...
Reply Recommend 0
farid
Mar 02, 2022 06:42pm
Sanctions, what sanctions? Russia and China don not care about imperialist bullies any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 02, 2022 06:49pm
It is totally amazing to see that China has come out in support of Russia at this very critical juncture when its own Economy and International Interests could get jeopardised.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Scrambling for support?
Updated 02 Mar, 2022

Scrambling for support?

THE ‘relief’ in energy prices announced by a beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday is simply a ...
02 Mar, 2022

Ukraine dilemma

AS the Ukraine conflict drags on, with no immediate solution to the crisis on the horizon, members of the...
02 Mar, 2022

Unliveable future

THE United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released a report — its second in eight months...
01 Mar, 2022

Partial relief for Afghanistan

IN a major development, the United States has issued new rules allowing commercial and financial transactions with...
New dawn for cricket
Updated 01 Mar, 2022

New dawn for cricket

HAVING led the Lahore Qalandars to their maiden Pakistan Super League title, Shaheen Shah Afridi — like his other...
01 Mar, 2022

Energy challenge

WITH global gas prices soaring to new highs in the aftermath of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and...