Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2022

China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

AFPPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 02:23pm
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing, China. — Reuters/File

China on Wednesday accused the United States of “raising tensions” and “creating panic” over the Ukraine crisis, shortly after Washington announced sanctions against Moscow and said it would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine against a Russian invasion.

Beijing has trod a cautious line on Ukraine as Moscow has massed thousands of troops on the borders, and criticised the West for new sanctions after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway Ukrainian regions it now recognises as independent.

US President Joe Biden earlier stressed that the penalties were only a “first tranche”, adding that more sanctions would come if Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his country's military grip beyond the two territories in the eastern Donbas region.

China lashed out at Washington over the sanctions on Wednesday and said it was raising tensions by sending weapons to Ukraine.

The US actions were “raising tensions, creating panic, and even playing up the schedule of war”, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

“If someone is adding fuel to the fire while blaming others ... then that behaviour is irresponsible and immoral,” she added, turning the spotlight on the United States in response to a question on China's role in resolving the situation.

She said China had “called on all parties to respect and attach importance to each other's legitimate security concerns, strive to resolve issues through negotiation and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.”

Asked if China would impose sanctions on Russia, Hua added that Beijing believes “sanctions have never been a fundamental and effective way to solve problems”.

Apart from the United States, Britain, the European Union, Japan and Australia also announced penalties following Putin's decision to send soldiers into Donetsk and Lugansk.

On Tuesday, Biden said Washington would continue to supply “defensive” weapons to Ukraine against a Russian invasion, and deploy US troops to reinforce Nato allies in Eastern Europe.

“Let me be clear, these are totally defensive moves on our part,” Biden said in a televised speech at the White House.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ishfaq Ahmed Bughio
Feb 23, 2022 02:41pm
Where is the United Nation?
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Feb 23, 2022 02:43pm
Pouring oil to intensify the fires of disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Feb 23, 2022 02:53pm
China is right
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha Sadozai
Feb 23, 2022 03:03pm
China and Russia, the two arch-villains of the present century, backing each other in their lies and evil machinations.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Feb 23, 2022 03:06pm
... Putin is the bully. Russia would be better off without hiim.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Feb 23, 2022 03:20pm
Time for China Russia block
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...
Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
Unsafe city
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

In a city where many policemen, Rangers are available, it's difficult to understand how criminals manage to rule the streets.