Today's Paper | February 25, 2022

Ukraine says ready for talks with Russia on neutral status

ReutersPublished February 25, 2022 - Updated February 25, 2022 09:47pm
Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine. — Reuters
Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on neutral status regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Friday.

"If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," he said via a text message. "We can talk about that as well."

"Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace."

Ukraine currently is not part of Nato or the European Union, though it wants to join both, anathema to its former overlord Moscow.

The statement from Podolyak comes after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with the representatives of Ukraine.

The development followed a phone call between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who conveyed China's support to Moscow in its efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialogue.

According to a statement on the Chinese foreign ministry's website, Xi called for all sides to abandon a Cold War mentality, respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiation.

Xi said China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Xi respected Russia's actions and was ready for close coordination and mutual support at the United Nations, where both are veto-holding permanent members of the Security Council.

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Xi that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was necessary to protect people against “genocide”, an accusation that the West calls baseless propaganda.

Putin also communicated to Xi that the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation had long ignored Russia's legitimate security concerns, repeatedly reneged on their commitments, and continued to expand military deployment eastward, challenging Russia's strategic bottom line, according to the statement on Chinese foreign ministry's website.

Russia is willing to conduct high-level negotiations with Ukraine, the statement quoted Putin as saying.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the talks conditional to Ukraine's military laying down its arms.

He said that Moscow did not want "neo-Nazis" to govern Ukraine.

Russia launched its operation on land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

China has refused to call Russia's action in Ukraine an "invasion" or criticise Moscow.

Syed A. Mateen
Feb 25, 2022 07:58pm
The war must stop at any cost and at once.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 25, 2022 08:00pm
Chine and Russia are playing games here. Ukraine and West will not budge.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad - For Peace
Feb 25, 2022 08:04pm
Russia-Ukraine must end the war now, now, now, no good for both great countries. Love and respect eachothers, war is no good in the 21st century.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 25, 2022 08:05pm
Its all about to judge other parties strategy, intentions and plan accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Feb 25, 2022 08:07pm
China has officially backstabbed Putin. The Chinese do business. They don't do war.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Feb 25, 2022 08:12pm
All this is possible because of the meeting IK had with Putin. His advice was for Putin to speak with XI.
Reply Recommend 0
Jahanzaib Lodhi
Feb 25, 2022 08:18pm
@Justice, There is time for everything. Now it's time for RusChina to play games against all odds!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 25, 2022 08:29pm
Communists cannot be trusted. Till 72 hours back,Putin was saying that Russia has no plan to attack Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Feb 25, 2022 08:39pm
Why USA and NATO say "Ukraine will not be part of NATO" and it will be all over.
Reply Recommend 0

