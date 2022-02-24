Russia's Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6am (0300 GMT).

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen.

He accused the United States and its allies of ignoring Russia's demands to stop Ukraine from joining Nato and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a demilitarisation of Ukraine.

Putin said all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away.

Ukraine's president appeals to Russians

Putin's statement came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

In response, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional late-night appeal to Russians not to support a “major war in Europe”.

Speaking Russian, Zelensky said that the people of Russia are being lied to about Ukraine and that the possibility of war also “depends on you”.

“Who can stop (the war)? People. These people are among you, I am sure,” he said.

Zelensky said he had tried to call Putin but there was “no answer, only silence”, adding that Moscow now had around 200,000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders.

Earlier the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk sent separate letters to Putin, asking him to “help them repel Ukraine's aggression”, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The two letters were published by Russian state media and were both dated February 22.

Their appeals came after Putin recognised their independence and signed friendship treaties with them that include defence deals.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine's borders, and the West had said for days that an attack was imminent.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House to Putin's remarks, but US officials have repeatedly pledged to place overwhelming sanctions on the Russian economy and Putin allies in retaliation for a further invasion of Ukraine.

More to follow.