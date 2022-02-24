'Ray of light in form of justice': Politicians, journalists hail verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case

As the verdict in the Noor Mukadam murder case was announced on Thursday, with primary suspect Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death, politicians and journalists alike hailed the punishment with many expressing relief that justice had been served.

Noor, 27, was found murdered at Jaffer's residence in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20 last year. A first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against Zahir Jaffer — the primary accused who was arrested from the site of the murder — under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Mukadam.

Reactions from politicians and journalists started pouring in shortly after the verdict was announced.

Commenting on the court's decision, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said: "The wounds Noor Mukadam's rape and murder inflicted on the collective conscience of humanity may never heal but it is reassuring that beasts in human disguise will realise that consequences can be grave."

Zahir's crimes were not limited to the violence against Noor but he "used his money and influence to assail the credibility of the victim", Maryam said, adding, "This perhaps is the only crime where the victim becomes the accused. Rest in peace Noor."

"Finally Justice prevailed!! Lots of respect for the courageous parents of #NoorMuqaddam who fought for their innocent daughter until the murderer #ZahirJaffar sentenced for the heinous crime," tweeted PPP MNA Naz Baloch.

While saying the verdict was in line with expectations, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir paid tribute to Noor's family and friends for fighting and seeking justice for her.

However, our society is still far from ensuing protection of women, he added.

Journalist Kamran Khan said the 220-million people of Pakistan were breathing a sigh of relief. "If Zahir Jaffer's relatives have even an ounce of decency [and] honour, they will not let an appeal be filed otherwise [they] will also not be forgiven."

Journalist Saleem Safi hoped the verdict would help Noor's parents heal to some extent.

"Noor Mukadam gets justice!" tweeted anchorperson Moeed Pirzada.

Another journalist Waseem Abbasi noted that the entire nation had been united in the case and wanted justice.

"Noor cannot be brought back but a ray of light has emerged in the form of justice," wrote journalist Naija Ashar.

However, journalist Hamid Mir was still sceptical, saying the accused was "very rich" and would challenge the judgement in higher courts.

"This case is a very big challenge for our justice system. May God improve our justice system," he prayed.