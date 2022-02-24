Dawn Logo

Court sentences Zahir Jaffer to death for murder of Noor Mukadam

Tahir NaseerPublished February 24, 2022 - Updated February 24, 2022 03:01pm
Zahir Jaffer, primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, is brought to a sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Zahir Jaffer, primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, is brought to a sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced primary suspect Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Zahir's household staff Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan — both co-accused in the case — were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while all others, including Zahir's parents and TherapyWorks employees, were acquitted.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the verdict, which was reserved on Tuesday following months of hearings.

Zahir, his father Zakir Jaffer, mother Asmat Adamjee and other suspects were present in the court when the verdict was announced.

Noor, 27, was found murdered at Jaffar's residence in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20 last year. A first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against Zahir Jaffer — the primary accused who was arrested from the site of the murder — under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Mukadam, who is a retired diplomat.

'Exemplary punishment is victory for justice,' says Noor's father

Noor's father Shaukat Mukadam hailed the court's verdict and thanked the media for keeping the matter "alive".

"An exemplary punishment has been given to the primary accused," he said while speaking to the media outside the court. He termed the verdict as a "victory" for the court and justice.

"Everyone was praying [for justice]. The whole nation and world were with us," he added.

Ahead of the verdict today, Zahir was brought to the court along with the other co-accused — Zakir Jaffer (Zahir's father), Iftikhar (watchman) and Jan Mohammad (gardener).

The lawyers, plaintiff Shaukat and other co-accused who are out on bail, including Therapy Works employees and Zahir's mother Asmat Adamjee, also arrived at the court.

After the court marked the attendance of Therapy Works employees, the judge ordered for the courtroom to be emptied, saying he needed to speak to the defendants. The quartet of detained accused, including Zahir, were later sent back from the court once the judge was done with them.

Case history

After the FIR was registered in the case and Zahir was arrested, his parents and household staff were also taken into custody by police on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Noor's father's statement.

In his complaint, Shaukat had stated that he had gone to Rawalpindi on July 19 to buy a goat for Eidul Azha, while his wife had gone out to pick up clothes from her tailor. When he had returned home in the evening, the couple found their daughter Noor absent from their house in Islamabad.

They had found her cellphone number switched off and started a search for her. Sometime later, Noor had called her parents to inform them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two, according to the FIR.

The complainant said he had later received a call from Zahir, whose family were their acquaintances. The suspect had informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm on July 20, the victim's father had received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police had subsequently taken the complainant to Zahir's house in Sector F-7/4 where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", according to the FIR.

Shaukat, who identified his daughter's body, has sought the maximum punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

Police later said that Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.

Six officials of Therapy Works, whose employees had visited the site of the murder before police, were also nominated in the case and were indicted with six others, including Zahir Jaffer's parents, in October.

Talking to the media after the last hearing, Noor's father, Shaukat Mukadam, had said that he sought "maximum punishment" for the accused and reposed his confidence in Judge Ata Rabbani.

"He has conducted a fair and transparent trial," Shaukat had said of the judge's handling of the case, adding that he was "completely satisfied" with the investigation despite "some ups and downs" as he also commended the police for operating "under pressure".

"It was a difficult time but I had full faith in my daughter. Noor Mukadam was a good girl and she was not involved in anything wrong," Shaukat said.

Jamshed Hashwani
Feb 24, 2022 11:03am
I pray Justice will be served in a way that honors this poor young lady by executing those who did the crime and those who aided and abetted the crime and its coverup.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Baba
Feb 24, 2022 11:40am
Money talks. He will go scot free.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Feb 24, 2022 12:23pm
First will get death penalty but few years later will be set free on appeal the usual way.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Feb 24, 2022 12:40pm
Let's hope and pray for the best. Justice must set a stern example.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Feb 24, 2022 12:41pm
Death penalty.
Reply Recommend 0
Madiha Adnan
Feb 24, 2022 01:15pm
I hope he gets an exemplary punishment for his heinous crime. Let’s see how daring and fair our judiciary would be.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2022 01:27pm
Judiciary on trial, verdict will determine its status.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Feb 24, 2022 01:30pm
7 months too late
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 24, 2022 01:33pm
Death penalty is a joke in Pakistan just to satisfy angry people for time being and then walk free.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Feb 24, 2022 01:33pm
Real justice will be served on the other side..court just helped sending him there quickly
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 24, 2022 01:35pm
Awesome verdict ! Great day.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 24, 2022 01:37pm
Justice has been done. Praiseworthy decision against rich and influential.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Murtaza
Feb 24, 2022 01:38pm
His shameless parents tried to coverup. They should be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Tasawar Malik
Feb 24, 2022 01:43pm
Well done judges for giving fair verdict. Big thanks to police for their professional investigation. Justice has prevailed.
Reply Recommend 0
JusticeLoCorruptionHi
Feb 24, 2022 01:45pm
Justice has been served.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Feb 24, 2022 01:49pm
Justice in Pakistan is farce. See what happened to Shahrukh Jatoi. He is pretty much roaming freely with all the luxuries.
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Feb 24, 2022 01:49pm
Execute him immediately
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 24, 2022 01:56pm
But NGO guys want death sentence to be banned
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Feb 24, 2022 01:56pm
Zahir Jaffer is a savage, brutal, bloodthirsty murderer who had no remorse on his action. He and his family were trying to pressurize the authorities after the incident, talks a lot about their mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramzani Alam
Feb 24, 2022 01:56pm
Finally, at least the verdict pronounced, whatever development occurs in future is a different thing but the judges had the courage to serve justice
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 24, 2022 01:58pm
His US citizenship shall demonstrate the magic soon. He'll be alright soon.
Reply Recommend 0
MV
Feb 24, 2022 01:59pm
GOOD NEWS. Now the courts must make sure that the sentence is fully carried out.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 24, 2022 02:01pm
Finally, true justice prevails.
Reply Recommend 0
FAQ
Feb 24, 2022 02:03pm
Alhamdulillah! Finally! Do keep an eye on the culprit to not vanish right under the nose of Police with a hang around in a mall, before before being hung!
Reply Recommend 0
F Shahbaz
Feb 24, 2022 02:06pm
One by one next is model town killer.
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Feb 24, 2022 02:21pm
I hope the punishment is carried out soon and it sends a message to those who believe that they can get away with murder because of their status.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashutosh Pandey
Feb 24, 2022 02:22pm
Isn't there a law allowing blood money to serve the real justice ?
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Feb 24, 2022 02:25pm
@Khan Baba, No need for money. Just wait for all the human rights organization to protest against death penalty.
Reply Recommend 0
Fariha
Feb 24, 2022 02:27pm
Really, really hope he is executed before filing an appeal.
Reply Recommend 0
Cyz
Feb 24, 2022 02:31pm
Do not allow any appeal
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Feb 24, 2022 02:31pm
Justice done. Well done. But not secured until he is hanged. We have seen many cases in Pakistan where culprits are set free after few years
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Feb 24, 2022 02:31pm
Justice done
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rasheed
Feb 24, 2022 02:32pm
The murderer will now go to the HC, then SC the case may be decided in his favour within no time, only Ten years, people will forget till then.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Feb 24, 2022 02:33pm
Session court judgement will be challenged in the high court and then in the Supreme Court so it will be a long ordeal in the Pakistani inept and broken system
Reply Recommend 0

