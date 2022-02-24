Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2022

US 'certainly aware' of PM Imran's Moscow visit, says position on Russia communicated to Pakistan

Dawn.comPublished February 24, 2022 - Updated February 24, 2022 12:34pm
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US on Wednesday. — Reuters
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US on Wednesday. — Reuters

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said the US had communicated its position regarding Russia's "renewed invasion of Ukraine" to Pakistan, adding that it was the responsibility of every country to "voice objection" to Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans.

He was responding to a question during a briefing about how the US saw Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia amid tensions between Moscow and Ukraine, which has since escalated to an armed conflict.

"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine, and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," Price said, according to a transcript available on the State Department website.

Prime Minister Imran arrived in Russia late on Wednesday on a two-day visit to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies.

The prime minister's trip to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss issues including economic cooperation came hours after a number of Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Price was asked by a reporter what the State Department's assessment was of the timing of PM Imran's visit.

Saying the US was "certainly aware" of the trip, the spokesperson said, "We believe it's the responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine."

Price said the US viewed its longstanding partnership and cooperation with Pakistan as critical to America's interests.

"We certainly hope, when it comes to those shared interests — the aversion of a costly conflict, the aversion of a destabilising conflict, that every country around the world would make that point clearly in unambiguous language in their engagements with the Russian Federation," he added.

When asked whether the US believed PM Imran's visit was an "indirect endorsement" of Putin, Price said the reporter would have to ask the Pakistani government what its intent was.

"I'm just not in a position to offer an assessment on the timing of foreign counterparts' travel to another country," he said.

Read: 'Tread with caution' — Analysts comment on PM Imran's Russia trip amid Ukraine tensions

In an interview ahead of his trip, PM Imran had expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of new sanctions and their effect on Islamabad's budding cooperation with Moscow.

On Thursday, Russian President Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard soon after in the capital and other parts of the country, prompting outrage from US President Joe Biden who warned of a "catastrophic loss of life".

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6am (0300 GMT).

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen.

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jo Original
Feb 24, 2022 12:35pm
ill timed visit to Russia by the Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 24, 2022 12:41pm
Read between the lines. US is not happy with IK's visit to Russia unless IK condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine without ambiguity. This is not the time to beat around the bush.
Reply Recommend 0
Naseer. A
Feb 24, 2022 12:46pm
the free world will not credit any word uttered against the Russian action as the former has seen though the game of the gang of the international thugs and their non European lackeys
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Feb 24, 2022 12:48pm
Victory for PMIK’s rare foreign visit turns bitter.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Feb 24, 2022 12:48pm
Mr. IK does not know how global geopolitics should be done. Or does his advisors deliberately put him in such situations?
Reply Recommend 0
Koshur Bhatta
Feb 24, 2022 12:49pm
RAAAW made Imran khan go to Russia, to get stumped by the west...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Feb 24, 2022 12:53pm
@USA, now chill
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In choppy seas
Updated 24 Feb, 2022

In choppy seas

WITH chances growing of a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the leadership of the ruling PTI...
24 Feb, 2022

Peca amendment

THE courts have already given an indication, it seems, as to the legal merits of the reprehensible amendment to the...
24 Feb, 2022

Rangers in Karachi

PERHAPS rattled by the public outcry against the recent wave of murders and armed muggings, numerous solutions are...
Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...