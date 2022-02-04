Non-enforcement of security plan blamed for rising terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Thursday expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of terrorism in the country and termed these the result of the non-implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

A number of opposition leaders belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in separate statements, while condemning the recent terrorist attack on camps of the security forces in Nushki and Panjgur areas of Balochistan, called for implementation of NAP in letter and spirit.

According to ISPR, terrorists attacked security forces’ camps at two locations, Panjgur and Nushki, in late Wednesday evening and both the attacks were successfully repulsed, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on security forces in Balochistan, stating that those who had attacked the defenders of the motherland were “unforgivable”.

Mr Zardari said that adverse effects of NAP’s non-implementation were emerging.

“We need to eradicate nurseries of terrorists. The ones who are attacking soldiers are enemies of the country and the nation. The soldiers are the proud sons of the nation,” said Mr Zardari.

He also expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of soldiers and expressed sympathy and condolence with their families.

Similarly, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif through a tweet paid tribute to armed forces for showing courage and bravery while facing terrorists in Balochistan.

Mr Shehbaz said the entire nation was determined to eradicate terrorists from the country.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for dealing with terrorists with iron hands, stating that the entire nation was united against terrorists, and that sacrifices of members of armed forces would not go in vain.

PPP MNA Dr Nafisa Shah regretted that terrorists had once again become active due to non-implementation of NAP, adding that even the federal capital was not safe from acts of terrorism.

The opposition parties also criticised the government’s move to announce new National Security Policy (NSP) of the country without taking the parliament into confidence.

