January 28, 2022

Blast in Balochistan's Sui area claims 4 lives, injures 10

Ghalib NihadPublished January 28, 2022 - Updated January 28, 2022 05:12pm
The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital after a landmine blast in Sui area of Balochistan on Friday. — Photo by author
At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in a blast in Mat area of Sui in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district on Friday, Levies officials said.

According to officials at the Levies Control Room, the victims were passing by the area when their vehicle drove over a landmine.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident. In a statement, he identified the deceased as members of the local Aman Force and expressed grief over their martyrdom.

The chief minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims. He said that the martyrs had sacrificed their lives to establish peace and to protect the people's lives and properties.

He said the enemies had once again carried out a cowardly act of terrorism to ruin peace in the province. "No effort will be spared to bring the terrorists to justice," Binzejo said.

"The sacrifices and efforts made for peace will not go in vain. The entire nation stands united with the country's security forces in eliminating terrorists," he said.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfraz Bugti claimed that "Baloch Republican Army terrorists" were behind the attack. He questioned how long the state would continue to tolerate such attacks on innocent people.

He said that his cousin was among the victims, adding that the deceased was a father of four kids.

"Provincial and federal government of Pakistan are failing to protect innocent people. This kind of situation will push people to take measures on their own. The writ of the government needs to be implemented in Balochistan," he said.

