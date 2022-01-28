US Navy ships conduct drill with Pakistan Navy

KARACHI: Pakistan and US Navy ships participating in a bilateral exercise near the port on Thursday.—PPI

KARACHI: United States Navy ships recently visited Karachi and conducted bila­teral exercise with Pakistan Navy.

On arrival at the Karachi Port, senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the Ame­­rican Embassy recei­ved the US Navy ships Squall (PC-7) and Whirl­wind (PC-11) with traditio­nal warmth and cordiality.

The US ships’ visit inclu­ded a bilateral exercise and professional exchanges through meetings and sessions at the harbour. At sea, the US and Pakistan Navy ships participated in a Passage Exercise, which included the participation of surface, air and special services elements.

The aim of the exercise was to build synergy, strengthen naval relationships and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

At the culmination of the exercise, joint patrolling was also conducted by the ships of both navies.

The US Navy ships’ visit to Karachi and the bilateral exercise is a testimony of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to work towards regional peace.

It is expected that the visit will further promote the existing cooperation between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2022