PNS Tughril, 10 Sea King helicopters inducted into Navy

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy inducted PNS Tughril, the first of four Type 054-A/P multi-role frigates, and 10 Sea King helicopters at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard here on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi received him and a contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented him with the guard of honour.

A contract for the four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for PN was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018. PNS Tughril, the lead ship of Type 054-A/P, has been inducted into the PN fleet along with Sea King helicopters gifted by the state of Qatar.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Niazi underlined that the induction of PNS Tughril and Sea King helicopters would augment the force in its combating capabilities in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the maritime interests of Pakistan.

He also elaborated the PN’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region through various maritime initiatives.

President Alvi commended the induction of state-of-the-art ship and helicopters in the PN fleet. He expressed satisfaction and confidence that the potent and highly capable fleet and its air arm would continue promoting peace and stability in line with the government’s policy while devotedly guarding national maritime frontiers.

He stressed the need for well-equipped fleet with surface, air and sub-surface platforms to safeguard the sea frontiers under the challenging security environment. He underscored that Pakistan was a land of peace and urged security and stability in the region.

He emphasised that such projects were a manifestation of the trust and mutual cooperation that existed with Pakistan’s time-tested friends.

Later, he handed over the traditional ship’s scroll and aircraft documents to the commander of Pakistan Fleet.

The ceremony was attended by guests from the embassies of China and Qatar, governor of Sindh and serving/retired officers of the army, navy and air force.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2022