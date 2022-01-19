Mohammad Hasnain to feature in PSL despite having bowling action called out

KARACHI: Pacer Mohammad Hasnain will compete in the Pakistan Super League despite having his bowling action being called out by umpires in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The 21-year-old underwent a test on his bowling action at the International Cricket Council-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore on Tuesday after it was reported by umpires Gerard Abood and Simon Lightbody during the BBL match played between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on Jan 2.

It was Hasnain’s debut BBL appearance and he finished with figures of 3-20 in four overs in the match for Thunder.

The test was initially scheduled to be conducted on Jan 19 in Australia, but since he was due to return to Pakistan after the completion of his BBL stint on Tuesday, it was decided between the PCB and CA that the test would be conducted in Lahore only.

The test result is expected to come out in around 14 days, after which it will be sent to CA. The verdict of the Australian board on Hasnain’s bowling action, however, will not apply to the right-armer within Pakistan.

According to Article 11.5 of the ICC regulations for bowlers reported with suspected bowling actions, the National Cricket Federation — Pakistan Cricket Board in Hasnain’s case — “may (but shall be under no obligation to) permit the Player to continue to bowl in their own domestic competitions”.

“First of all, it is yet to be determined if Hasnain’s action is illegal or not,” a PCB spokesperson told Dawn on Tuesday. “God forbid, it turns out to be illegal, he would still be eligible to play in the PSL.

This rule, the spokesperson said, is meant to help bowlers reported with suspect actions to work on fixing them in domestic competitions.

Hasnain is set to feature for 2019 PSL winners Quetta Gladiators for his third season when the T20 league kicks off on January 27 in Karachi.

Gladiators coach Moin Khan said he found the Hyderbad-born fast-bowler’s action fair and that suspicion by Australian umpires surprised him.

“Nothing as such has come into the limelight before about Hasnain,” former Pakistan captain Moin said during a TV programme. “But this time Big Bash has closely watched Hasnain and have felt that a tilt is appearing in Hasnain’s elbow. I don’t think that’s the case though.

“There’s a possibility that some deliveries might have gone wrong. Maybe this has been done to pressurise Hasnain, this happens in the world.

“Maybe Hasnain actually tried to bowl differently but it is the first time his action has been called out. He has played cricket all over the world and his action looks very fair to me,” the former Test wicket-keeper remarked.

Hasnain finished with seven wickets in five BBL outings for Thunder at an average slightly above 15.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2022