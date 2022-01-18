Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test on bowling action after being reported at Big Bash League

Young Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain will undergo a test on his bowling action on Tuesday after it was reported by umpires in the Big Bash League (BBL), according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The Hyderabad-born pacer, who made his debut over at the BBL with a triple-wicket maiden, will undergo the test at the International Cricket Council accredited bio-mechanics laboratory in Lahore, the report said.

The development comes after the the 21-year-old — who played for Sydney Thunder — was accused of chucking during a match against Sydney Sixers.

According to a report by Samaa, the incident occurred during the first innings of the match as Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques failed to connect when Hasnain bowled a bouncer.

Words were exchanged between the duo, with Henriques telling Hasnain: “Nice throw, mate”.

According to the ICC website, an illegal bowling action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball.

"This is defined by the ICC as being where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released," the rules state.

If the player is found to be using an illegal bowling action, then they will be suspended from bowling until they have modified their bowling action and undertaken another test successfully, the rules add.