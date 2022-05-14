PSL2022
The edition was the first in the PSL’s history to be staged fully in Pakistan with matches held in Karachi and Lahore.
Says each franchise earned approximately Rs900 million.
There were a lot of moments people will remember from the PSL final and not all of them were during the match.
"Our team fought from the first day and till the last ball," says captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.
The Sultans will come into the final with utmost confidence, especially after how they countered the Qalandars in the qualifier.
The Lahore Qalandars are going to face off against the Multan Sultans in the final of the PSL7.
Fight-backs, heroes, zeros, big sixes, stunning catches, idiotic drops, run-outs — Friday's game had everything you could ask for.
United looked to have the game — and the target they had to chase — under control when Wiese unleashed his brute force.
Inspirational captain Shadab Khan returned from injury, giving United the leadership they needed in the eliminator.
The Multan Sultans have powered their way into the PSL finals and everyone's hearts.
Whoever loses will crash out of PSL 2022 while the winner will advance to Qualifier 2.
Larkana-born pacer engineers downfall of home side as defending champions one win away from retaining title.
The losing side will face the winners of Thursday’s first Eliminator between United and Zalmi in the second.
Pakistani Twitter is flooded with Shaheen appreciation after the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.
If the PCB and the chandelier are telling the truth, the Aussie should not be allowed to hurt the PSL brand.
Gladiators needed to win by a huge margin to keep their qualification hopes alive but the Kings dominated most parts of the game.
United had Musa Khan to thank for putting up 105-7 on the board. Musa’s chancy 26 helped them past 100.
Islamabad are unlucky that their final match is against the toughest opponent this tournament (arguably) has ever had to offer.
He raced to his first T20 century, off mere 49 balls, belting 10 fours and five sixes in a superb batting display.
PCB says allegations are "false and misleading", bans Faulkner from future PSL drafts.
The team defeated Lahore Qalandars on Friday match after eight consecutive losses.
The holders were ruthless and relentless as they dispatched Gladiators bowlers to all parts of the Gaddafi Stadium.
Having set a target of 150, Kings pacer Hamza starred with four crucial wickets as they restricted the Qalandars to 127.
United, have played a game less than Zalmi, who have just one more game left to confirm their playoff berth.
It's a tough time to be a Karachi Kings fan.
It was a game that could’ve gone either way when Sultans needed 34 to win off the last 14 deliveries in their chase of 175.
The two were injured during United’s last match against Karachi Kings.
Both plead guilty to the offences and accept sanctions by the match referee, says PCB.
There was a lot of drama during Tuesday's match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators and Twitter is in fits.
He admitted the offence, accepted the sanction imposed and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.
