More than a dozen dead in coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa following attack in UAE

Reuters | Naveed SiddiquiPublished January 18, 2022 - Updated January 18, 2022 12:14pm

An air strike killed about 14 people in a building in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, residents said on Tuesday, during strikes across the city launched by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group.

The alliance strikes on Houthi-held Sanaa followed an attack claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday on coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi, in which three people, including one Pakistani, were killed.

The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, the coalition said it had begun air strikes against strongholds and camps in Sanaa belonging to the Houthi group, Saudi state media said.

The strikes appeared to be the deadliest since 2019 on Sanaa.

The strike that killed about 14 people, according to initial estimates, was on the home of a former military official.

It killed him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other family members and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.

According to a report by Al Arabiya, the strike killed Houthi leader Major General Abdullah Qassem al-Junaid.

The strikes were launched “in response to threat and military necessity”, a spokesperson for the coalition said.

Coalition strikes around the city had killed a total of about 20 people, the deputy foreign minister for the Houthi administration, which holds much of northern Yemen, said on Twitter.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said strikes had damaged houses, killed at least a dozen people and wounded about a dozen.

The UAE has armed and trained Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing regions of Shabwa and Marib.

Monday's Houthi-claimed attack on two sites in the UAE set off explosions in fuel trucks, killed three people and ignited a blaze near Abu Dhabi airport.

In response, the UAE said it reserved the right to respond to “terrorist attacks and criminal escalation”.

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack

Pakistan has condemned the attack on UAE, saying that such attacks "violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security".

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office called for an immediate end to attacks. It also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

It emphasised that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the UAE in the "face of this wanton act of terrorism".

JustSaying
Jan 18, 2022 11:31am
And the War Continues.....
Imran
Jan 18, 2022 11:36am
US, India, Israel, UAE, Taiwan, Japan, Tibet, Hongkong, Vietnam, Australia will end terrorism.
Shiraz
Jan 18, 2022 11:39am
The Yemen conflict commenced in 2015 and is ongoing till present day. There is no wisdom of enacting violence against one another, I pray there are diplomatic solutions that could be agreed upon to avoid the tragic bloodshed of especially those who seldom have little to do with the problems between these countries. Vietnam and Afghanistan have proven that such wars can not be won, yet the world continues to be at war with intermittence periods of peace in between. Let us pray that humanity wins
Janab
Jan 18, 2022 11:42am
Hope Pakistan FO takes care of its dead citizens
Ajo
Jan 18, 2022 11:43am
It's UAE and not India that will tolerate such nonsense
شہباز
Jan 18, 2022 11:53am
What is going on in Muslim country
Ahsan
Jan 18, 2022 12:04pm
looks like reading a story about palestine and israel. But, it's not!
