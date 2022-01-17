Dawn Logo

UAE says reserves right to respond after Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi kills 3, including Pakistani

APPublished January 17, 2022 - Updated January 17, 2022 11:18pm
A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline is seen, December 15, 2009. — Reuters
A possible drone attack may have sparked an explosion that struck three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday that killed three people and wounded six, police said.

Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. It did not identify the wounded, who police said suffered minor or moderate wounds.

Police said an investigation was underway. Later in the day, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the suspected drone attack and vowed to punish the perpetrators.

According to Khaleej Times, the ministry said in a statement that "the UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation.”

Terming the incident an act of a “heinous crime” committed by the Houthi militia, in violation of international and humanitarian laws, the ministry said the group continued to "spread terror and chaos in the region to destabilise it".

The ministry urged the international community to condemn the acts that target civilians and civilian facilities, according to the Khaleej Times report.

The report said that the ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels had earlier claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates, without elaborating. The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied took place.

The incident comes while Yemen’s years-long war rages on and as an Emirati-flagged vessel found itself recently captured by the Houthis. That’s as Abu Dhabi largely has withdrawn its national forces from the conflict tearing apart the Arab world’s poorest nation while still supporting local militias there.

Abu Dhabi police said preliminary investigations indicated the detection of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas and may have caused the explosion and fire. They said there was no significant damage from the incidents, without offering further details.

Police described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of the international airport that is still under construction.

For years, the airport home to Etihad Airways has been building its new Midfield Terminal, but it wasn’t clear if that was where the fire took place.

The airport and Etihad did not immediately respond to requests for comment, however, there were a series of flights delayed on Monday morning.

Police said the other blast struck three petroleum transport tankers near a storage facility for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in the Musaffah area.

The neighbourhood, 22 kilometres (13 miles) from the centre of Abu Dhabi city, also has an oil pipeline network and 36 storage tanks, from which transport trucks carry fuel nationwide.

On Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarei said the group launched an attack deep in the UAE. He did not provide further details, saying a statement would be released soon.

The location of the ADNOC storage facility where the tankers caught fire is approximately 1,800kms (1,100 miles) northeast of Saada, the Houthis’ stronghold in Yemen.

Regional tensions

The UAE has been at war in Yemen since early 2015 and was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that launched attacks against the Iranian-backed Houthis after the group overran the capital of Yemen and ousted the internationally-backed government from power.

Although the UAE has decreased the number of troops it has on the ground, it continues to be actively engaged in the war and supports key militias fighting the Houthis. It also cooperates closely with the United States in counter-terrorism operations in Yemen.

The Houthis have come under pressure in recent weeks and are suffering heavy losses as Yemeni forces, allied and backed by the UAE, have pushed back the rebel group in key southern and central provinces of the country.

Yemen’s government-aligned forces, aided by the UAE-backed Giants Brigades and with help from Saudi airstrikes, reclaimed the entire southern province of Shabwa from the Houthis earlier this month and made advances in nearby Marib province.

The incident comes as South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in visits the UAE. During the president’s meeting with Emirati Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, the two countries reportedly reached a preliminary deal valued at some $3.5 billion to sell mid-range South Korean surface-to-air missiles to the UAE.

The Houthis have claimed previous attacks on Abu Dhabi’s airport, as well as the emirate’s Barakah nuclear power plant - claims that Emirati officials have denied in the past.

The Houthis have used bomb-laden drones to launch crude and imprecise attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the course of the war.

The group has also launched missiles at Saudi airports, oil facilities and pipelines, as well as used booby-trapped boats for attacks in key shipping routes.

Though there have been civilian deaths in Saudi Arabia from some of these attacks, the overwhelming number of civilian deaths have been in Yemen. The war has killed 130,000 people in Yemen — both civilians and fighters — and has exacerbated hunger and famine across the impoverished country.

Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, noted that while suspicion likely would fall on the Houthis, Iraqi-based militias also have threatened the Emiratis with attacks.

“Today’s attack comes only days after Iran-backed groups threatened to strike against Abu Dhabi in response to alleged Emirati interference in Iraqi politics,” he said.

“The attack is another reminder of the highly complex missile and drone threat faced by the UAE and the region’s other main oil producers,” he added.

“Unless the Gulf Cooperation Council states can find a solution to defuse regional tensions, or deter hostility from regional state and non-state actors, they will remain vulnerable to attacks.”

Super Dehati
Jan 17, 2022 05:11pm
Shias and Sunnis are killing each other using advanced weapons and PM is worried about Islamophobia in the west.
Reply Recommend 0
SUNNY
Jan 17, 2022 05:32pm
It is high time for the war to be over, too many lives have been lost due to meaningless wars.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jan 17, 2022 05:48pm
Unbelievable capacity
Reply Recommend 0
Twisted
Jan 17, 2022 05:54pm
What you sow is what you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 17, 2022 06:15pm
Pakistan involve ??????
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 17, 2022 06:19pm
Making ways to attack Iran
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 17, 2022 06:19pm
You're doing it on behest of best friend Israel to make an excuse for another war
Reply Recommend 0
Truth hurts
Jan 17, 2022 06:24pm
Good terrorists or bad terrorists?
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 17, 2022 06:25pm
The question is what did they gain out of Yemen invasion apart from these reappraisals.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Jan 17, 2022 06:37pm
Pure a false flag operation devised by their nascent tiny friend to cook up new dirty plans, in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Jan 17, 2022 06:37pm
2 Indians Including as well
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 17, 2022 06:48pm
So they show attitude, not buying F-35 and...
Reply Recommend 0
Pashtun USA
Jan 17, 2022 06:48pm
Poor innocent people victims of UAE disasterous Yemen policy dividing the Muslim world. UAE is to blame for the entire mess
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Jan 17, 2022 06:52pm
The ill-advised offensive started by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen since 2015 is now coming back to haunt it..
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Jan 17, 2022 07:04pm
Muslims always at war with every one and each other, They hate the west but want what the west offers .
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Jan 17, 2022 07:13pm
The killing of hundreds of thousands Yemenis by the Saudis and the UAE is a crime. Their will always be a reaction
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jan 17, 2022 07:15pm
This is how terrorism looks !
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
Jan 17, 2022 07:18pm
the ummah at it ..any RSS around?..guess not.
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Jan 17, 2022 07:18pm
@Salvo, absolutely
Reply Recommend 0
Nads
Jan 17, 2022 07:27pm
Anything is possible except peace in the Middle East
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Jan 17, 2022 07:32pm
@Salvo, This how West Rules the World please read the history!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen
Jan 17, 2022 07:38pm
@FAZ, this is most likely what it is.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 17, 2022 07:41pm
Muslims killing Muslims
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Jan 17, 2022 07:46pm
Unending war in muslim world.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Jan 17, 2022 07:50pm
End this war please.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 17, 2022 07:59pm
A certain ex-COAS was the commander of this war
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 17, 2022 08:05pm
Why Muslims kill each other?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Jan 17, 2022 08:28pm
This is staged to build up heat for attacking Iran. Billions are being spent on missiles and fighter jets to defend a tiny state. Why houthis would kill foreign workers without any substantial damage.
Reply Recommend 0
Andrew Preston
Jan 17, 2022 09:23pm
@Ali da Malanga, - hasn't this always been the case?
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Jan 17, 2022 09:29pm
It is time the Muslims buried the hatchet and learnt to live with one another, as well as with the rest of the world!
Reply Recommend 0
Jadugar
Jan 17, 2022 10:10pm
@Ali da Malanga, killing is fun for them
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Jan 17, 2022 10:32pm
UAE air raid has killed many in Yemen. All foreign forces should be withdrawn and call for free election by UN.
Reply Recommend 0
naeem ghafoor
Jan 17, 2022 10:52pm
Emirates will lose a lot of business.
Reply Recommend 0
naeem ghafoor
Jan 17, 2022 10:57pm
Don't learn safety rules by accident.
Reply Recommend 0

