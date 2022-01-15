Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2022

FM Qureshi urges importance of debt restructuring as Pakistan assumes G77 chair

Anwar IqbalPublished January 15, 2022 - Updated January 15, 2022 07:54am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses the annual meeting of the Group of 77 on Friday. — PID
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses the annual meeting of the Group of 77 on Friday. — PID

UNITED NATIONS: As Pakistan assumed the chair of the Group of 77 on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to help developing countries recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Developing countries cannot recover if their budgets are further constrained by austerity packages, imposed increases in energy prices, and weakening of their currencies. No country must be prevented from serving its people,” he said in his virtual address to the annual meeting.

The Group of 77 (G77) is a coalition of 134 developing countries in the United Nations, designed to promote their collective economic interests. Pakistan will chair the group for the year 2022.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of the Group and has had the privilege of serving as its chair in New York on three occasions in the past.

Mr Qureshi presided over the proceedings of the opening segment of the handover ceremony held in a virtual format, and also attended by the outgoing Chair (Guinea), UN Secretary-General, and President of the UN General Assembly. The foreign minister pointed out that more than 20 developing countries were in debt distress, and some had already defaulted. “Over 20 countries are food insecure. Famine stalks some, especially in conflict zones in Africa and in Afghanistan,” he warned.

Mr Qureshi identified the triple crisis — the Covid-19 pandemic; the related economic downturn; and the threat posed by climate change” — the world was facing today.

The foreign minister pointed out that this public health crisis had affected the developing countries disproportionately.

“Both because of weak health systems and meager resources, millions in our countries have suffered enormously and mostly in silence. Apart from lost lives, over 150 million have been pushed into extreme poverty,” he said.

Mr Qureshi called for universal distribution of vaccines as the best response to the mutating virus.

The foreign minister reminded the international community that while rich nations had injected over $17 trillion to revive their economies, “most developing countries are still in the grip of the most severe recession in a century”.

He underscored the need for debt restructuring; fulfillment of the 0.7 per cent ODA target; redistribution of the $650 billion new SDRs; and larger concessional finance from the IMF and the multilateral development banks. He also stressed the need to curb the illicit outflow of trillions of dollars from developing countries.

Acknowledging the importance of a healthy environment, the foreign minister urged the industrialized countries to play the lead role in undoing the damage, adding that all climate actions must adhere to the Principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibility.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sak
Jan 15, 2022 08:40am
One day these incompetent ministers roar about kashmir or palestine and next day they beg for concessions from their huge debt
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Mini-budget’ comes into force
Updated 15 Jan, 2022

‘Mini-budget’ comes into force

MANY in the PTI government must have swallowed their pride to get the two controversial bills — one withdrawing ...
15 Jan, 2022

CNG relief

THE Peshawar High Court has granted partial relief to CNG stations against a ban on their operations by the district...
15 Jan, 2022

Street crime in Karachi

WEDNESDAY once again brought home the dangers that lurk on the streets of Karachi. Armed men waylaid a car in which ...
PDM’s new tack
Updated 14 Jan, 2022

PDM’s new tack

THE PDM leadership has stated that in its next meeting slated for later in the month, it intends to deliberate on...
14 Jan, 2022

Ongoing urea crisis

OFFICIAL claims notwithstanding, growers in many parts of the country continue to face problems in procuring urea or...
14 Jan, 2022

Travesty of Gitmo

TWENTY years after the opening of one of the most controversial prisons in the world, Guantanamo Bay remains an...