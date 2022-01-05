Dawn Logo

2 soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in IBOs in KP: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished January 5, 2022 - Updated January 5, 2022 11:22pm
A combination photo of sepoy Shuaib Hassan (L) and sepoy Faridullah (R). — Photos by ISPR
Two soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were carried out in Dera Ismail Khan's Tank area and South Waziristan's Kot Kili village following reports of terrorists' presence in these areas.

During intense exchanges of fire, two terrorists were killed and three others apprehended, while one surrendered to security forces, the ISPR said, adding that weapons and a huge cache of ammunition, including improvised explosive devices and rockets, were found in the terrorists' possession.

In the gun battles with the terrorists, 31-year-old sepoy Faridullah, a resident of Karak, and 29-year-old sepoy Shuaib Hassan, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, "fought bravely, inflicting casualties upon terrorists", and embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

Last week, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army had embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

That operation, too, was conducted on reports of the presence of terrorists in the area, the ISPR had said at the time.

