Four soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished December 31, 2021 - Updated December 31, 2021 01:29pm
The soldiers —Havaldar Munawar (L), Sepoy Farhan (CL), Sepoy Zaka Ullah (CR) and Sepoy Sheraz (R) — who embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan. — Photo by ISPR
The soldiers —Havaldar Munawar (L), Sepoy Farhan (CL), Sepoy Zaka Ullah (CR) and Sepoy Sheraz (R) — who embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan. — Photo by ISPR

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military's media wing said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

During the raid, an intense exchange of fire ensued between the terrorists and the troops, as a result of which four soldiers embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, Sepoy Farhan and Sepoy Sheraz.

All-out military operation launched in North Waziristan

Meanwhile, security forces conducted another operation in the Tank area following reports of terrorists' presence in the vicinity.

During the operation, two terrorists were killed, who were later identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. The forces also recovered weapons during the raid.

"These terrorists were involved in multiple terror activities including attacks against security forces, targeted killings and kidnapping for ransom," the ISPR statement said.

Earlier on December 24, two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR had said a follow-up operation was in progress in the area to search for the terrorists when the attack took place.

Similarly, on December 14, a member of the security forces was martyred when terrorists attacked a post close to the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

