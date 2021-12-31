Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2021

Saudi Arabia boosts pandemic measures at Grand Mosque

AFPPublished December 31, 2021 - Updated December 31, 2021 09:48am
ROWS of worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque on Thursday following the imposition of fresh coronavirus restrictions.—AFP
ROWS of worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque on Thursday following the imposition of fresh coronavirus restrictions.—AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, after recording the highest number of infections in months.

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque.

Saudi authorities said they will reimpose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Earlier, the government had said social distancing and masks were again required in both indoor and outdoor venues.

The country of approximately 34 million people has so far recorded more than 554,000 coronavirus cases, including 8,874 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among the Gulf Arab countries.

On Wednesday, Saudi recorded 744 cases, the highest number since mid-August.

The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — have been recording their highest numbers of new cases in months.

Despite having the world’s highest vaccination rate, the UAE has recorded the largest number of infections among Gulf countries at more than 757,000.

On Wednesday, it recorded 2,234 infections, the highest number since June.

The Emirates’ Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, sought to reassure the people that “the UAE health sector is fully geared and prepared to address any challenges”, according to the official WAM news agency.

The UAE is gearing up to host New Year’s Eve celebrations, including at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, in the emirate of Dubai.

Dubai, which is heavily dependent on tourism, was one of the world’s first destinations to welcome back visitors in July 2020.

It is also counting on the six-month Expo 2020 trade fair to boost its economy.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

31 Dec 2021

New variant

THE new year approaches on a grim note. Covid-19 numbers are skyrocketing globally, with close to an unprecedented...
Updated 31 Dec 2021

Gas shortage

THE government seems to have finally woken up to the adverse impact of the growing energy shortages on the economy,...
31 Dec 2021

Decriminalising suicide

THE arguments in the Senate which led to the deferment of a bill aiming to decriminalise attempted suicide earlier...
Revisiting Reko Diq
30 Dec 2021

Revisiting Reko Diq

Pakistan continues to suffer the adverse consequences of poor governance, bureaucratic incompetence and judicial overreach.
30 Dec 2021

Confession not enough

A CONFESSION does not an open-and-shut case make. That was the crux of a verdict by Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem of...
30 Dec 2021

Snow season

MANAGING tourism is tricky. While it is necessary and laudable for numerous reasons, including area uplift,...