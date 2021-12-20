Dawn Logo

Lira plunges again after Erdogan rules out higher rates

AFPPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 01:40pm
A US one dollar banknote is seen next to Turkish lira banknotes in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey. — Reuters/File
Turkey's troubled lira shed a further five per cent against the dollar on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cited Muslim teachings to justify not raising interest rates to stabilise the currency.

Erdogan has pushed the central bank to sharply lower borrowing costs despite the annual rate of inflation soaring to more than 20pc.

Economists believe the policy could see consumer price increases reach 30pc or higher in the coming months.

But Erdogan said in remarks aired by state television late on Sunday that his Muslim faith prevented him from supporting rate hikes.

“They complain we keep decreasing the interest rate. Don't expect anything else from me,” he said in the televised comments.

“As a Muslim, I will continue doing what our religion tells us. This is the command.”

Islamic teaching forbids Muslims from receiving or charging interest on loaned or borrowed money.

Erdogan has previously cited his Muslim faith in explaining why he believes interest rates cause inflation instead of tamping it down.

High interest rates are a drag on activity and slow down economic growth.

But central banks raise their policy rates out of necessity when inflation gets out of hand.

The Turkish lira has now lost nearly half its value in the past three months.

It was trading down nearly 6pc on Monday morning.

A dollar could buy 7.4 liras on January 1. It was worth 17.4 liras on Monday.

“You cannot run a modern economy integrated into the global economy on this basis,” economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said in a note to clients.

“Even Saudi Arabia really does not attempt full shariah compliant macro[economic] management.“

Bilbo
Dec 20, 2021 01:43pm
Erdogan is Turkey's Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 20, 2021 01:46pm
If Erdogan said his Muslim faith prevented him from supporting rate hikes, than he should altogether outlaw the rates and fix some Muslim solution more suitable. Poison is poison, irrespective of it's rate.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaku
Dec 20, 2021 01:51pm
Way to go
Reply Recommend 0
Yahoo
Dec 20, 2021 01:53pm
Good going Turkey under Erdogan:)
Reply Recommend 0
NSS
Dec 20, 2021 01:58pm
Fool hardy like approach by Erdogan.
Reply Recommend 0
NSS
Dec 20, 2021 02:01pm
Erdogan doesn't care for commerce sanity.
Reply Recommend 0

