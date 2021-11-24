Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 24, 2021

Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered

ReutersPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 08:06am
A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey. — Reuters/File
A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey. — Reuters/File

ANKARA: Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest “catastrophe” as the lira slumped 15 per cent on Tuesday against the dollar.

Tuesday’s meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping.

“There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic,” said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003. “At this point, you are a fundamental national security problem for the Republic of Turkey,” Kilicdaroglu said. Erdogan has pressured the central bank to slash interest rates in a move he says will boost exports, investment and jobs, but which critics say will further fuel double-digit inflation and erode the lira, cutting deeply into Turks’ earnings.

Shoppers at a central Ankara mall said they could not take their eyes off the lira rate, which plunged as far as 13.45 to the dollar on Tuesday. A year ago it was 8 to the dollar, last month it reached 9 and last week it hit 10.

“I’ve become unable to work without following the dollar,” said 28-year-old advertising agency worker Selin. “I don’t think there is a single day where I don’t have to watch my budget, and the calculation changes 100 times by the time I get next month’s salary. There is nothing left, including toilet paper, that I buy without thinking carefully.”

Former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, a founding member of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party before breaking away to form his own party, described the president’s economic measures as “treason and not ignorance”.

Kilicdaroglu, Davutoglu and some other opposition leaders have announced emergency meetings to discuss the currency after Tuesday’s crash — the lira’s second biggest fall ever.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2021

Naeem Ghafoor
Nov 24, 2021 08:25am
That's what happens when ignorant despots try something new.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Nov 24, 2021 08:26am
Imran and his like minded people whom still living in kings and queens era are not suitable for modern democratic world, and end results are devastating as such.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Nov 24, 2021 08:26am
Turkey is getting roasted for US Thanksgiving. First FATF gray listing and now currency depreciation. Do not annoy US.
Reply Recommend 0
Real time
Nov 24, 2021 08:41am
End of en era for Turkey. Time for them to begin new beginning or else wait for the fate just as Libya and Iraq.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Nov 24, 2021 08:43am
Erdogan and his cronies gets to face music for his own ignorant economic policies. Enough is enough already.
Reply Recommend 0

