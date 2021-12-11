Dawn Logo

Offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated: chief minister of India's Haryana state

Dawn.comPublished December 11, 2021 - Updated December 11, 2021 02:47pm
Policemen stand guard while Muslims pray in the Indian city of Gurgaon. — Photo courtesy scroll.in
Policemen stand guard while Muslims pray in the Indian city of Gurgaon. — Photo courtesy scroll.in

The chief minister of the Indian state of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday said that namaz and other religious activities should only be offered at their designated places and not in the open, stressing that the practice will "not be tolerated" , local media reported.

The move comes after weeks of tension in the city of Gurgaon — also called Gurugram — where Hindu groups have been disrupting Friday prayers and putting pressure on authorities to stop Muslims from offering the prayers in open spaces.

Khattar said the government had informed the police and the deputy commissioner that the issue needed to be resolved. "To resolve it, everyone offers prayers at their own place," the chief minister was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"Someone offers namaz, someone does paath (recitation of holy texts), someone does puja (worship) — we have no issue with that. And religious places are built for these purposes only so that prayers are offered there.

"Such practices should not take place in the open. This practice of offering namaz prayers here in the open will not be tolerated."

Authorities had reached an agreement in 2018 whereby Muslims were allowed to offer prayers at designated areas in the city. That agreement has now been withdrawn, with Khattar saying the Gurgaon administration was "renegotiating" with all parties to work out an "amicable" solution that would not encroach on anyone's rights, NDTV reported.

"They (Muslims) have said that they have several places where they should be given permission [to pray]. Some of their properties or those under Waqf board are encroached upon … how they can be made available to them is being discussed. Or they can offer prayers in their homes. Offering namaz in the open and this confrontation, we will not allow this confrontation to continue," Khattar said, according to The Indian Express report.

Hours before the chief minister's statement, Gurgaon locals and members of pro-Hindutva groups took over an area in sector 37, which had been designated for prayers, the report added. They held a "condolence meet" to mourn the death of Indian defence chief Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The group also chanted slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" (Hail Lord Ram) and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" (Hail Mother India) at the site.

Prayers were also disrupted at designated sites in sectors 29 and 44 of the city, the report said.

In October, dozens of people, many from Hindu right-wing groups, were arrested in Gurgaon for disrupting Friday prayer gatherings.

Police had deployed several hundred extra personnel and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups chanted slogans, local media reported.

Critics have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of persecuting minorities, including India's 200-million-strong Muslim population.

Modi's government rejects having a Hindu agenda and claims that people of all religions have equal rights. Haryana state, of which Gurgaon is the capital, is ruled by the BJP.

Comments (31)
Dan
Dec 11, 2021 02:50pm
Religions should begin and end at home. Good rule.
Reply Recommend 0
Rudra
Dec 11, 2021 02:50pm
absolutely
Reply Recommend 0
Rudra
Dec 11, 2021 02:51pm
Absolutely. Roads are not for Namaz.
Reply Recommend 0
SAM
Dec 11, 2021 02:57pm
Applies to Christians, Hindus and Buddhists, and Sikhs as well. Pakistan should also implement this. Outward and in-your0face religiosity only brings ruin.
Reply Recommend 0
R.A
Dec 11, 2021 02:58pm
In Pakistan it is already not tolerated for some sects
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Dec 11, 2021 03:00pm
Chandigarh is capital of Haryana and Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Dec 11, 2021 03:01pm
Please provide suitable place to Muslims to offer prayers. All religions must be provided place for worship.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Dec 11, 2021 03:04pm
Excellent decision.. no more blocked roads
Reply Recommend 0
John
Dec 11, 2021 03:04pm
Religion must be personal no need to inconvenience others
Reply Recommend 0
AM
Dec 11, 2021 03:06pm
Every religion should be kept at personal level.
Reply Recommend 0
Sangun
Dec 11, 2021 03:07pm
@Zia Uddin, PhD, that's why you have mosques
Reply Recommend 0
Akbarabadi
Dec 11, 2021 03:10pm
Whats wrong even in Dubai or Saudi, nobody disturbs or cause inconvinience to fellow human being:.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan cricket
Dec 11, 2021 03:11pm
It is their country their rules. If Muslims don't like it they are free to reach Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan cricket
Dec 11, 2021 03:12pm
@Zia Uddin, PhD, Muslims are provided with a place to offer prayers, Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Dec 11, 2021 03:12pm
Ban Khumb Mela and the Ganesh rituals of dipping the statues in the water too.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 11, 2021 03:14pm
Thank you Jinnah for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 11, 2021 03:15pm
100% right
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail Siddiqui
Dec 11, 2021 03:21pm
Very good and logical decision. Should be implemented everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem Baig
Dec 11, 2021 03:24pm
Thank you Quaide Azam!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Chooza
Dec 11, 2021 03:31pm
Good to see so many indians expressing their views because this sort of freedom is not available in india, especially under Modiji.
Reply Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 11, 2021 03:34pm
@Rudra, Roads are dirty which is forbidden in Islam which says even Whuzu is a must.
Reply Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Dec 11, 2021 03:34pm
Unbelievable - and the World looks the other way.
Reply Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 11, 2021 03:36pm
No body offers namaz on roads in Turkey, UAE, KSA, Malaysia ,Indonesia or any other Islamic country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Dec 11, 2021 03:36pm
Everyone should be free to go to his place of worship provided those places of worship are not demolished.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 11, 2021 03:39pm
Muslims who will remain in India will have to give evidence of their patriotism all the time. Least Jinah sahab would have envisioned, Muslims of India will have to hide them selves will praying!
Reply Recommend 0
Nisar bakht
Dec 11, 2021 03:42pm
This is why they don't have extremism and we do
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 11, 2021 03:43pm
It is the duty of every Muslim to convert non Muslims. It doesnt matter if your country has a problem it is our religious duty
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 11, 2021 03:43pm
Why do 200 millions want to live in India and not Islamic state of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Shakles of slavery
Dec 11, 2021 03:43pm
@Zia Uddin, PhD, if all religions are provided places for worship equal to the population, there won't be space for other activities. This applies to all religions. You are a PhD holder, should have known better
Reply Recommend 0
Srini
Dec 11, 2021 03:44pm
Manohar Lal Khattar is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Mathew
Dec 11, 2021 03:45pm
It is a good decision. We all should welcome it. Roads cannot block it for a particular religion.
Reply Recommend 0

