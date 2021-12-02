Armed robbery in Islamabad's high security neighbourhood raises eyebrows

ISLAMABAD: The recent robbery in a house located in the well protected neighbourhood of the inspector general of police (IGP) has become the cause of concern for many as the residents of the area are feeling unsafe. What is more concerning is that the incident happened in broad daylight close to the residence of the capital’s most senior police officer.

On Nov 29, over Rs9.5 million was robbed from the house of a Karachi-based businessman, Yasir Ansari. Four armed men entered Mr Ansari’s home while he had gone to the market.

They managed to escape with cash, including $14,000, and gold ornaments weighing 40 tolas. They searched up the entire house after holding up the servant at gunpoint.

According to police officials, the robbers were aged between 30 to 35 years. Despite presence of heavy security in the street, which is home to several other influential officials, the robbers were able to break into Mr Ansari’s residence and escape with the loot unnoticed.

A case was registered with Kohsar police station and investigation is underway. So far, the officials said, the investigation had revealed that the suspects were travelling in a black Toyota Corolla with a fake registration number issued by Lahore Excise and Taxation Office.

Footage from the Safe City cameras revealed that the robbers entered the capital from Rawalpindi, using Murree Road and reached F-7/3, police said, adding that footage from cameras installed in the street was also being examined.

The robbers not only carried out the robbery but challenged the capital police by targeting a protected street in the city, the police officials said.

Talking to Dawn, police officials,on condition of anonymity, said 59 robbery incidents were reported in the capital during which the robbers looted cash and valuables worth Rs105,948,000 including Rs30 million from a cash van in I-9 on Nov 8.

Furthermore, police officials hesitated to talk more about the robbery at Mr Ansari’s home as they said it was an embarrassment for the capital police and commenting about it would create problems for them.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2021