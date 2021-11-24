Dawn Logo

Petrol dealers to observe nationwide strike, keep fuel stations closed from tomorrow

Imran GabolPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 09:16pm
A view of a closed fuel station in Sargodha. — APP/File
A view of a closed fuel station in Sargodha. — APP/File

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has announced a nationwide strike and closure of fuel stations starting tomorrow (Thursday) over the government's failure to increase the dealers' profit margin.

According to the handout issued by the association on Wednesday, the strike will continue for an indefinite period.

The handout noted that a meeting of petrol dealers was held at Faletti's Hotel in Lahore on Saturday, where All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Dealers Association Information Secretary Khwaja Atif had noted that the government had promised to raise the dealers' profit margin three years ago.

"The promise remains unfulfilled to date ... [and] now, because of [growing] inflation and increase in the prices of petroleum products, it has become difficult for dealers to run fuel stations," the press release read.

It added that the dealers had previously given the call for a strike from November 5 but had withdrawn it after after a government team, led by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, held a meeting with them on November 3 and agreed to fulfil their demands.

According to a Dawn report, the meeting had also constituted a committee led by Petroleum Secretary Dr Arshad Mahmood and comprising stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the agreement for the increase in margins through approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the federal cabinet by November 15.

In that meeting, the press release said, "the government had agreed to raise the profit margin by six per cent and sought time till November 17 to implement the decision".

"Dealers continued the supply of petroleum products in public interest, but five days have passed since the agreed date of November 17 and the government representatives don't seem serious," the statement said.

'Battle of our survival'

Meanwhile, head of the All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Dealers Association's Bahawalpur chapter, Muhammad Yaseen, also issued a statement, confirming that all fuel stations would be closed from 6am tomorrow.

He said no vehicles except ambulances and Rescue 1122 vehicles would be supplied fuel during the strike.

Terming the strike a "battle for our survival", he said the government had not taken any significant measures so far to meet the petrol dealers' demands and neither had it given them any "output" in this regard.

"Hence, it is now imperative that we close our businesses," he said. At this time, he added, petrol dealers across Pakistan were in agreement that their profit margin needed to be raised as it had become difficult to run fuel stations, given the increase in expenses.

He urged dealers to put up fences around fuel stations, stop procuring petroleum products and not to supply fuel to any person through any backdoor means. He added that teams would be constituted in Bahawalpur to monitor the strike.

Earlier, All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Dealers Association Information Secretary Nauman Ali Butt had confirmed the call for the strike.

Comments (14)
Javed Akhtar
Nov 24, 2021 08:08pm
Pakistan falling apart under PTI Selected pm imran khan has proven himself to be absolutely incompetent with thin skin and a loud mouth Imran khan has zero credibility on the international and global front as well — as proven by no takers of Pakistans push to recognize Taliban by any country in the region or the world Selectors need to take corrective action and not double down on a losing hand
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 24, 2021 08:18pm
Mafias everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Tahir
Nov 24, 2021 08:19pm
The Government is advised to abolish the IFEM- Inland Freight Equilisation Model which petrol dealers and OMCs are abusing to make illegal profits. The amount of savings can be used to discount fuel cost to consumers neutralising the impact of this commission increase.
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Nov 24, 2021 08:23pm
This could turn bad. All transport need fuel.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 24, 2021 08:27pm
Strict action should be taken against them. The mafias are dictating terms. Is this the way the states function? Few days ago the flour Mills association threatened a strike.
Reply Recommend 0
Raagava
Nov 24, 2021 08:31pm
You have rights to run your business. Nothing wrong for survival
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 24, 2021 08:41pm
Increase in petrol margin? Sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhammad
Nov 24, 2021 08:41pm
They make billions now government wants to check on them and they also playing dirty game of strike.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 24, 2021 08:42pm
Just a tactic to make people buy lots of petrol.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 24, 2021 08:44pm
Thank you Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Amir_Indian
Nov 24, 2021 08:45pm
India and US have committed to mutually improving market access for certain agricultural products, and the latter has agreed to look at restoring India’s GSP status, according a joint statement issues by both countries on Tuesday. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai co-chaired a meeting to discuss key issues in trade between two nations. The ministers welcomed the agreement to finalise work on market access facilitation for mangoes and pomegranates
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Nov 24, 2021 08:50pm
Another Mafia!.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Nov 24, 2021 08:55pm
PSO not part of this strike.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Nov 24, 2021 08:56pm
Petrol strikes shall help reduce smog and air pollution.
Reply Recommend 0

