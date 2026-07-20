Terrorist killed in Bannu raid

BANNU: A suspected terrorist was killed, and eight others were taken into custody during a joint security operation, which continued for the third consecutive day across Bannu district on Sunday, officials said.

They said a suspected terrorist was killed while attempting to plant an improvised explosive device in the Grera Shah Jahan village. They claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle, several magazines, and a bandolier from his possession.

The officials said Bannu district police officer Mohammad Furqan Bilal led the operation, which was jointly carried out by the police, the Elite Force, the Counter-Terrorism Department, and the army. They said that eight suspected individuals were also detained during the operation and were handed over to the CTD for investigation.

During search operations, authorities also claimed to have recovered two motorcycles and a rickshaw from the house of a wanted terrorist commander, namely Zargul.

Sources said Zargul’s house was also demolished. However, police did not officially confirm this. The area was cordoned off during the operation.

Police said operations would continue to eliminate terrorism, maintain law and order, and protect people’s lives and property.

Mobile phone and internet services remained suspended across Bannu for the third consecutive day.

The communication blackout has caused inconvenience for residents and adversely affected business activities in Bannu city.

Meanwhile, security sources said separate operations were underway in various areas of Bakakhel tehsil.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026