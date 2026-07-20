E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Four of family die as car plunges into Kaghan gorge

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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MANSEHRA: Four members of a family, including two women, were killed and another was injured when the car they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in the Paras area of Kaghan Valley on Sunday.

Paras police station SHO Abbas

Shah told reporters that five members of a family from Punjab were travelling to

Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan Valley, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn near Paras.

The car skidded off the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and plunged into a deep ravine.

The police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies and the injured after hectic efforts.

The injured, identified as Tanveer Khurram, was taken to the Rural

Health Centre in Kawai, where doctors referred him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra due to his critical condition.

According to a list issued by the police, the deceased were identified as Shamroz Sajid, Saman Shehbaz, Shanza Ashfaq and the driver, Judain Sohail, hailing from Lahore.

SHO Shah said the vehicle came to rest just a few inches short of falling into the Kunhar River.

“We have repeatedly issued advisories asking tourists to exercise extreme caution while driving on the roads in hilly areas such as Kaghan Valley,” he said.

Meanwhile, a young man, identified as Muzzammil, was injured when a black bear attacked him in the Hangrai Narian area of Balakot.

He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Balakot, where doctors admitted him after providing emergency treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Muzzammil said he had taken his herd to graze in a nearby forest when the bear attacked him.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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