Two children injured as mortar hits Bajaur house

BAJAUR: Two children sustained injuries after a mortar hit a house during an exchange of fire between security forces and suspected terrorists in War Mamund tehsil here on Sunday, official sources and residents said.

They told Dawn that the incident occurred in the Dabar area when a suspected shell struck the house of Izzat Khan during a crossfire between security forces and suspected terrorists.

The sources confirmed the incident and told this correspondent that both the injured children were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

They added that the children were out of danger.

The exchange of fire erupted after security forces launched a targeted operation against suspected terrorists in a hilly part of the area.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026