Khyber MPC opposes imposition of taxes in Malakand, tribal districts

KHYBER/LOWER DIR/SWAT: A multiparty conference on Sunday unanimously rejected the proposed imposition of taxes in the merged districts and Malakand division and called upon the federal government to rationalise its taxation policy while taking into account both regions’ ground realities.

Organised by the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the MPC participants demanded that these regions be considered an integral part of the federation and the residents be compensated for the hardships they faced over the years due to militancy and lawlessness.

They said that most parts of the merged districts were facing severe economic issues as many industrial units had been shut down due to spiralling production and transportation costs. They said investors had suffered huge financial losses.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Senator Noorul Haq Qadri announced his support for the ongoing protests against the proposed imposition of taxes in the erstwhile Fata and the Malakand division. He said that as a parliamentarian he had never supported the imposition of taxes either in the budget sessions or during the party’s parliamentary meetings.

JI supports tomorrow’s strike call by traders against decision

He said that he had tabled a bill in the Senate three months ago against the decision, but it was yet to be taken up for discussion.

Former federal minister and JUI-F leader Hameedullah Jan Afridi accused the federal government of constantly ignoring the plight of the people of tribal districts despite the matchless sacrifices rendered by them.

He alleged that the federal government also backtracked on its pledges to provide an annual grant of Rs110 billion for the development of the terrorism-hit tribal districts as part of a plan to mainstream the region after its merger with KP, along with a three per cent share in the National Finance Commission award.

Other speakers, including Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Yousaf Afridi, Hashim Khan Afridi of Bara Siyasi Ittehad, Shah Faisal of JI, Mujeebullah Shinwari of Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association and Sherin Khan of ANP, demanded that the federal government impose proportionate taxes in the merged districts.

The participants called for an inquiry into the personal assets and family belongings of Federal Board of Revenue officers.

Through a unanimously passed resolution, the participants called for an immediate withdrawal of taxes from the merged districts and the Malakand division.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami has announced that it will support the traders’ community in its shutter-down strike against the proposed imposition of taxes in the Malakand division.

Speaking at a press conference in the Chakdara area of Lower Dir on Sunday, JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North chief Inayatullah Khan said that his party fully supported the July 21 strike.

He said that JI had opposed the services tax imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and repeatedly highlighted its impact on the people of Malakand division.

“The chief minister has abolished the provincial services tax and shifted the matter to the federal government. It is now the responsibility of the federal coalition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to ensure the withdrawal of federal taxes proposed for the region,” he said.

He said Malakand division had suffered heavily due to natural disasters and militancy over the years, severely affecting the local economy.

“The people of the region are in no position to bear additional taxes,” he said, adding that the prevailing law and order situation remained a matter of serious concern.

Among those present on the occasion were JI provincial general secretary Mohammad Haleem Bacha, provincial deputy chief Bakhtiar Maani, Lower Dir district chief Maulana Asadullah Khan, Eng Yaqoobur Rehman and tehsil chief Bashir Mohammad.

In a similar development, leaders of an action committee in Swat on Sunday urged the federal government to restore the special constitutional and legal status of Malakand division and refrain from imposing new taxes in the region.

Addressing a news conference at the Swat Press Club, Malakand Division Traders Federation president Abdul Rahim said that certain decisions made during the ex-Fata merger had adversely affected Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (Pata) status, paving the way for the imposition of various taxes in the region.

Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Noor Mohammad Khan, MPA Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai, Wajid Ali Khan, Sher Shah Khan, Sherzada Bahadur Khan, Maulana Syed Qamar, Mohammad Amin, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Yousaf Ali Khan, and others were also present at the presser.

They warned that if the federal government failed to accept their demands, a complete shutter-down strike would be observed across Malakand division on July 21.

They said the people were already struggling with severe economic hardships and that imposing additional taxes would place an unbearable financial burden on the population.

The speakers said Malakand division had suffered extensively over the past several years due to terrorism, military operations, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

As a result, businesses, industries, tourism, agriculture and the local economy had sustained significant losses, while roads and other public infrastructure had yet to be fully restored.

Introducing new taxes under such circumstances would be a grave injustice to the people, the leaders said.

They also criticised public representatives for allegedly supporting policies that had increased public hardships.

They urged the government to review its decision regarding Malakand division’s special constitutional status to address growing public concerns and restore confidence.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026