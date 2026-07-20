E-Paper | July 20, 2026

ANP arranges workshop for social media activists

A Correspondent Published Updated
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MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) Mardan chapter on Sunday organised a training workshop to enhance the digital skills and capacity of the party’s social media activists.

Former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti attended the event as chief guest.

Haroon Khan, provincial finance secretary of ANP, Imran Mandori, district president, Haji Bin Yamin, district general secretary, Haris Khan, district spokesperson, along with the presidents and general secretaries of all tehsils of Mardan district, party office-bearers, and a large number of social media activists participated in the workshop titled “ANP Digital Movement”.

Experts also delivered a presentation on the effective use of social media.

The presentation covered the role of digital media in modern political communication, social media algorithms, content creation strategies, organic audience engagement, effective use of hashtags, digital ethics, identifying and countering misinformation and promoting the party’s message through responsible and constructive online engagement.

Addressing the participants, Hoti emphasised that social media had become one of the most powerful tools for communication and positive change in today’s world.

He urged ANP social media activists to actively promote the party’s ideology, democratic values and national vision through digital platforms.

He advised participants to avoid negativity, misinformation and unnecessary confrontations and instead adopt a respectful, responsible and fact-based approach while representing the party online.

He said strength of ANP lies in its democratic traditions, peaceful political struggle, and commitment to public service.

The training aimed to equip party activists with modern digital skills and strengthen ANP’s organised and effective presence across various social media platforms.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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