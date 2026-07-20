Capital police chief orders audit of wireless sets

RAWALPINDI: The Islamabad police chief has directed an audit and verification of wireless sets issued to police officers and officials.

According to sources, the directive was issued to the police department concerned to conduct a comprehensive audit of all wireless sets issued to police personnel.

The audit should contain verified complete inventory of wireless sets and confirmation that each wireless set is in the possession of and being used by the individual to whom it was officially issued.

It also sought the identification of any case where a wireless set was being used by a person other than the one authorised to use it.

The IGP has sought an audit report within three working days, the sources said, adding that a letter had been written to the concerned departments, including the DG Safe City recently by the administrative officer on behalf of the IGP Islamabad.

The audit and verification report containing the details of wireless sets allocated to all police personnel and details of missing, if any, is likely to be presented to the inspector general of police by the DIG on Monday (today) after which further proceedings will be initiated.

Police wireless devices are vital for law enforcement because they provide instant, uninterrupted real time communication between the police personnel.

A senior police official said: “Missing or disappearing of wireless sets is very serious negligence if anything like this happens especially in the existing security situation as this device can be used by criminals or terrorists”.

On the other hand, the Rawalpindi police have been equipped with new smart wireless sets — 4G technology and supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology — to enhance communication and control crime.

A police spokesman said the police were using new smart wireless sets which had replaced the old ones. The new ones enabled the police to make audio and video calls.

With the help of new wireless sets, SHOs would be able to hear the emergency calls made to police emergency service 15 which would help the police promptly take action against criminals.

He said in case of the misplacement of a wireless set, the official who was allotted the device will face departmental action.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026