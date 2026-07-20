E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Search continues for boy swept away in Rawalpindi's Leh Nullah

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: The search and rescue operation for the six-year-old boy who drowned in Leh Nullah in Gulistan Colony on Saturday continued for a second day on Sunday.

The body of the boy’s father had already been recovered by rescuers.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 said rescue teams continued the operation on Sunday to locate the six-year-old boy who was swept away in Leh Nullah. He said three sectors had been established for the operation, where water rescue teams were searching different locations through scuba diving, boat searches and line searches.

He added that the body of 36-year-old Mehrban Khan, the father of the missing boy, was recovered on Saturday and shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while all available resources were being utilised to search for his six-year-old son, Mohammad Zahid.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 emergency teams reached the scene after receiving reports that four members of a family had fallen ill after drinking tea in Chaklala Scheme III, A Block, Dispensary Road, Gharibabad.

According to initial information, the family’s condition deteriorated after a “lizard fell into the tea they had consumed”.

The affected persons included a woman, two girls and a child.

After reaching the scene, Rescue 1122 personnel provided first aid to all the victims and conducted medical examinations on the spot.

Following medical assistance, the condition of all four victims was reported to be satisfactory.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

Pakistan

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