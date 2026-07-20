E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Iesco in grip of extraordinary load, faults due to humidity

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Due to the prevailing spell of intense heat, unusually high temperatures and increased humidity in recent days, the electricity transmission and distribution system has come under extraordinary load.

As a result, there has been an increase in independent faults, distribution transformer faults, fuse faults and other technical issues in various areas of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco).

Chief Executive Iesco Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood stated that despite these exceptional weather conditions, all operational and field formations remained fully active around the clock.

“As soon as a power fault or consumer complaint is received from any area, the concerned teams are immediately dispatched to the site to rectify the fault on a priority basis and ensure the prompt restoration of electricity supply,” he said.

He said Iesco’s engineers, line staff and operational teams were continuing to perform their duties even under extremely challenging weather conditions, to restore uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers. “Restoring power to consumers in the shortest possible time remains Iesco’s top priority,” he added.

He also requested consumers to use electricity strictly according to their actual needs during the ongoing extreme heat, switch off unnecessary electrical appliances, and ensure the safe use of electricity so that unnecessary pressure on the power system can be reduced and improved services can be provided to all consumers.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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