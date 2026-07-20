FIA arrests eight most wanted human smugglers in two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Human Smuggling Circle (AHTC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad, has arrested eight most-wanted human smugglers and identified 95 illegal visa agents during a 15-day crackdown from July 1 to 15.

According to data released by FIA, legal proceedings have been initiated against the 95 illegal agents to ensure their arrest and prosecution.

The agency also intercepted 69 individuals attempting to travel abroad using fake or forged documents and initiated legal action against them.

Additionally, 48 deportees were convicted by competent courts and fined a cumulative amount of Rs710,000. The FIA further completed 26 investigations and submitted challans before the courts for trial. The FIA stated that it “remains committed to eradicating human trafficking and protecting the dignity and rights of every individual” under its campaign ‘Fighting Human Smuggling, Protecting Human Dignity’.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026