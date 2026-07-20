FIR sought against rehab centre staff for alleged assault

ISLAMABAD: A citizen has lodged a complaint with the Banigala police against alleged ill-treatment, assault and causing injuries to his son at a rehab centre.

In the application, Mansoor Qaisar stated that his 17-year-old son had serious mental health symptoms.

“On 16 July 2026, we consulted a Consultant Psychiatrist at his clinic in F-8 Markaz, Islamabad. After examining my son, he verbally advised us to take him to a rehab centre in Banigala for admission and further psychiatric treatment,” he stated.

“Acting on his advice, we took our son to the facility on 18 July 2026. During the admission process, the staff informed us that they intended to administer an injection. My son refused to receive the injection. According to what my family witnessed, several staff members physically restrained my son and used force against him. As a result, he sustained visible injuries and bruises on his chest, shoulders, upper arm, and abdomen. Even more than 20 hours after the incident, he continued to suffer pain and discomfort. We have preserved photographic evidence of these injuries and are obtaining an independent medical examination,” he stated.

The applicant requested for the registration of a case and a fair, impartial and transparent investigation.

“Immediately secure and obtain CCTV footage from all relevant areas for 18 July 2026, before it is erased or overwritten. Record the statements of all staff members, doctors, security personnel, my family members and any other witnesses present. Obtain all medical, admission and treatment records relating to my son from the facility. Ensure a Medico-Legal Examination (MLC) of my son to document his injuries. Take legal action against any individual found responsible after completion of the investigation,” he stated.

It is worth mentioning that psychiatric and rehabilitation centres in the capital came into the limelight after the murder of Noor Mukadam in 2021. It emerged that her killer had remained admitted to a rehab centre.

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) then carried out inspections of psychiatric and rehabilitation centres in different areas of the capital. Notices were issued to a number of psychiatric and rehabilitation centres over unhygienic conditions and non-qualified staff. The centres were also directed to get themselves registered with IHRA. It also suspended the services of a number of centres for unethical medical practices.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026