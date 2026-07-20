From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Azad leaves for Delhi

KARACHI: The Bharati Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who arrived here on July 18 from Teheran, left yesterday [July 19] for New Delhi. On Thursday [July 19] morning Maulana Azad placed a wreath on the grave of the Quaid-i-Azam. He was accompanied by the acting Bharati High Commissioner in Pakistan, Mr Khub Chand, and Pakistan’s Chief of Protocol, A.M. Mustafa. During his 22 hours’ stay in Karachi he did not meet any Pakistani personality.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in Dacca,] Maulana Abdullah al Baqi, acting President of the East Pakistan Provincial Muslim League, has appealed to the youth of the province to join the RPAF [Royal Pakistan Air Force].

He regretted that the youths these days after qualifying themselves academically “fritter away their energies in quest of petty clerical jobs and even after strenuous effort they generally fail to secure jobs and add to the huge toll of the [unemployed], frustrated, disillusioned and idle youths. It is high time our young men take to practical thinking and join the forces and serve their country as well as themselves.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026