E-Paper | July 20, 2026

CELLULAR NETWORK

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CELLULAR NETWORK: The poor quality of cellular network services in Karachi has become a source of trouble for the consumers. Despite paying regularly for these services, they face numerous difficulties such as weak signals, unstable internet connections and delayed verification messages. These issues often disrupt online banking, digital payments and other essential services. Students also struggle to attend online classes and submit assignments on time due to unreliable connectivity. In emergency situations, people are simply unable to contact family members or seek urgent assistance, and that can have serious consequences. The relevant stakeholders should improve infrastructure and ensure reliable services for the users.

Syeda Mahnoor Shah
Karachi

HYGIENE TAX: The removal of 18 per cent sales tax on sanitary pads in the recent budget was long overdue. For years, menstrual hygiene products were taxed as luxuries and, when combined with customs duties, women paid up to a 40pc surcharge on such products. In a country where nearly 33pc people live below the poverty line, this was not an abstraction: girls missed school, women rationed pads beyond safe limits, and menstruation became a financial burden compounding an already heavy social taboo. The government must now direct the relevant bodies, including price monitoring committees, to ensure that the relief actually reaches consumers.

Shanzay
Hyderabad

QUALITY EDUCATION: Providing quality education in a safe environment is one of the primary responsibilities of the government. Unfortunately, the standard of education in Pakistan remains significantly lower than that of many other countries because of the inadequate education budget and government’s neglect. The government should ensure proper registration of educational institutions under an effective system of due checks and balances, and closely monitor school managements.

Malik Nouman Haider Hami
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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