E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Inclusive education

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THE government’s decision to introduce dedicated books for Hindu students in grades 3-5 is a commendable step towards inclusive education. Published by the Hindu Welfare Fund, the books are part of an initiative that directly serves 129,119 Hindu students currently enrolled in government schools across Sindh, mostly in Tharparkar and Umerkot.

This policy aligns with Article 2 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which prohibits discrimination in education based on religion. Beyond fulfilling international commitments, successful implementation could transform educational outcomes for minority communities — boosting enrolment, reducing dropout rates, and enhancing Pakistan’s image internationally.

However, success depends on addressing critical implementation challenges. The Sindh province faces a shortage of qualified teachers trained to deliver religion-specific content sensitively. Existing teachers and administrators must be properly sensitised to create genuinely welcoming learning environments. Additionally, the policy’s reach should extend to private schools in Hindu-majority areas to ensure compre-hensive coverage.

Punjab’s recent decision to introduce religious books representing multiple faiths — including Hinduism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism and Sikhism — offers a valuable model. Sindh should consider expanding its own initiative in subsequent phases, potentially adopting the broader interfaith approach adopted by Punjab.

Inclusive education is a moral imperative, not merely a policy objective. With adequate resources, careful planning and genuine political will, Sindh surely has the opportunity to set a precedent that may well transform the educational landscape for religious minorities across Pakistan.

Kaleemullah Khoso
Kashmore

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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