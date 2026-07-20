Tracking school buses

THERE is an urgent need to set up a School Transport Live Tracking System to improve the safety and security of children while travelling on school buses. At present, parents have no way to track school buses. They remain unsure of their children’s pick-up and drop-off timings. Sometimes, delays and other problems give birth to issues related to the safety of children. The absence of an efficient tracking and monitoring system for school transport vehicles causes undue anxiety among parents as they do not get any information about the real-time location of school buses and their children.

In order to resolve this problem, it is essential to install a GPS-based tracking system in school buses. This system will allow parents to monitor the real-time location of vehicles and ensure better safety and timely updates. Strict monitoring by the school authorities should also be ensured for its effective implementation.

Irfan Shakeel

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026