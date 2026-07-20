E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Man shot dead in Korangi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: A man was shot dead in Korangi on Sunday evening, according to police.

The Awami Colony police said that Asad Sultan, 37, was shot and killed near Makki Masjid.

The police said the murder appeared to be motivated by some personal dispute.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

Charred body found

Meanwhile, the charred body of a man was found from a house near in the Manghopir area on Sunday evening.

The corpse was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem report.

The victim was identified as Ashiq Husain.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe