Man shot dead in Korangi

KARACHI: A man was shot dead in Korangi on Sunday evening, according to police.

The Awami Colony police said that Asad Sultan, 37, was shot and killed near Makki Masjid.

The police said the murder appeared to be motivated by some personal dispute.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

Charred body found

Meanwhile, the charred body of a man was found from a house near in the Manghopir area on Sunday evening.

The corpse was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem report.

The victim was identified as Ashiq Husain.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026