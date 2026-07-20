Tragedy averted as six picnickers rescued at Turtle Beach

KARACHI: Six friends, who had gone for a picnic at Turtle Beach, were rescued from drowning in the sea by lifeguards on Sunday, officials said.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the picnickers were swimming in the sea when strong waves swept them away.

Lifeguards deputed at the beach immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to recover them safely.

However, the condition of two persons was relatively critical, and they were shifted to the trauma centre of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

They were identified as 22-year-old Moiz, 23-year-old Jaysium Adeel, 19-year-old Hozan, 24-year-old Ali, 22-year-old Ali Mubarak and 20-year-old Saeed Ahmed.

They were all friends and residents of North Nazimabad.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026