Woman dies of suspected drug overdose in Karachi's Clifton hospital

KARACHI: A 23-year-old married woman died of a suspected overdose of drugs in Clifton on Sunday morning, police and hospital officials said.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that the Boat Basin police had brought the body of the woman, identified as Zeenat, alias Ayesha, at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) from a private hospital in Clifton, where she was admitted the night before with “suspicion of drug overdose”.

She said that doctors conducted a post-mortem examination and found there were “no marks of violence”.

“All relevant samples have been collected for chemical analysis, serology and DNA,” she said, adding that the cause of death had been reserved till the receipt of all reports.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that police had received information on Sunday morning about the death of a woman during treatment at a private hospital due to the alleged overdose.

He said that the body was shifted to the JPMC while the statement of her brother was recorded.

The official said that the deceased’s brother told the police that Amaish Gul and Rehmat Ullah had allegedly administered the narcotic substance to his sister.

He said that a murder case would be registered against those nominated by the deceased’s brother.

Another officer, who wished not to be named, said that the woman’s husband had approached the police and informed them that his wife had left their residence in Quaidabad on Saturday night with her female friend to attend a ceremony in the area.

The officer said the two women reportedly attended a party at an apartment in Clifton, Block-2. When her health deteriorated, two men took her to a private hospital and disappeared.

Further investigations were underway, the police said.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026