Derailment of goods train near Tando Adam disrupts rail traffic

NAWABSHAH: More than a dozen bogies of a goods train derailed on the main line at the Wahab Shah station near Tando Adam on Sunday.

The incident completely blocked both Up and Down tracks of the main line, which was badly damaged at the site.

Several passenger and goods train services had to be halted at nearby stations or far off sections along the route ahead of the rehabilitation of the tracks and removal of the detailed bogies.

Railways officials said that the goods train was carrying coal consignments and was on its way to Lahore from Karachi when it derailed near Tando Adam.

They said that no casualties occurred in the incident.

Sources in the PR department said that several hundred passengers remained stranded for hours at different places while their trains remained halted.

They said that a specialised relief train was sent to the accident site from Kotri. They feared that the restoration of the rail traffic on this sector might take more than 24 hours considering the extensive damage caused to the tracks.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026