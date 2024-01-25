DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 25, 2024

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi says Punjab police raided Multan residence, arrested son-in-law and grandson

Dawn.com Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 01:53pm
This image shared by Javed Hashmi on social media platform X shows a broken down door. — Photo via X
This image shared by Javed Hashmi on social media platform X shows a broken down door. — Photo via X

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi has alleged that Punjab police raided his Multan residence early on Wednesday and arrested his son-in-law and grandson.

Hashmi, who was once president of the PTI, made the claim in a post on social media platform X. He said around 20 police officers entered his residence in Makhdoom Rasheed town in Multan district illegally at 1am and made the arrests without showing any warrants.

“They violated the sanctity of my home,” he added. He further said his son-in-law Shahid Bahar and grandson Qasim were taken into “illegal custody”.

Several workers in his house were also arrested, he said. He also shared photos of his home, including a broken-down door.

Dawn.com has reached out to Multan police for a comment.

Earlier this week, Hashmi had announced his withdrawal from the NA-149 election and the launch of a movement for the release of former premier Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail for corruption and treason charges.

Addressing a press conference at his Lahore residence, Hashmi said he had always supported anyone who fought against the establishment. He said he had backed Nawaz Sharif when he was excluded from the 2018 election by the establishment, which had allegedly supported Imran and PTI.

Hashmi said he had left the party in 2014 after disagreeing with Imran’s decision to stage a sit-in in Islamabad against the elected government of Nawaz. He said he had rejoined the PML-N in 2018 after reconciling his differences with the Sharifs.

Hashmi accused the establishment of being responsible for the country’s economic and political woes, and said no establishment could make the country and nation prosperous. He said Imran was now standing in front of the establishment, and that was why he was supporting him.

Hashmi said Nawaz had compromised principles for power. He said Jahangir Tareen, a former PTI leader, was not a politician. He said it would have been better if Sheikh Tariq Rasheed or any other Muslim League candidate was given the ticket for NA-149.

He said he was a Muslim League member and would remain a Muslim Leaguer till he died. He hoped that the people of Pakistan would support his cause and stand with him.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Army duties
Updated 25 Jan, 2024

Army duties

Troops being deployed must not, for whatever reason, enter polling stations or interfere in the voting and post-voting procedures.
GB discontent
25 Jan, 2024

GB discontent

It is, indeed, unfair for the centre to benefit from GB, and not pay heed to its people’s legitimate demands.
Missed opportunity
25 Jan, 2024

Missed opportunity

The state must now introspect, engage these families, and most importantly, act to address their grievances.
No excuse
Updated 24 Jan, 2024

No excuse

The matter must be looked into by the ECP too as voters ought to have access to any information that helps them exercise their political rights.
Bilawal’s politics
24 Jan, 2024

Bilawal’s politics

Bilawal’s censure of the PML-N’s economic mismanagement and governance failures invites a reflective gaze upon the PPP’s own tenures.
Ram temple
24 Jan, 2024

Ram temple

The current crop of national BJP leaders, especially the rabid priest that leads Uttar Pradesh, makes BJP’s old hands appear progressive.