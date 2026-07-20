Dar hails Canadian FM’s visit as ‘important milestone’, says economic cooperation a key priority

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday hailed the visit of Canada’s FM Anita Anand as an “important milestone” in bilateral ties, stressing that economic cooperation remained a “key priority”.

He made the remarks during a joint press briefing with Anand, who arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day.

“Her visit is an important milestone in Pakistan-Canada relations and reflects our shared commitment to further strengthening our bilateral ties,” Dar said.

“Pakistan and Canada enjoy long-standing and multifaceted relations underpinned by historical linkages, people-to-people contacts and a vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada,” he highlighted.

The deputy premier noted that economic cooperation remained a “key priority” in the bilateral relationship with Canada.

He said the two sides discussed ways to further expand trade and investment ties, including greater facilitation of business-to-business (B2B) linkages and enhanced engagement in areas of mutual interest.

Dar said Pakistan welcomed Canadian investment in “priority sectors, including education, energy, mining and critical minerals, agriculture infrastructure and information technology”.

“Our discussions today provided an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanges on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” Dar elaborated.

He added that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement and agreed to build upon the momentum generated by Anand’s visit “through enhanced institutional cooperation, regular bilateral consultations and greater interaction between relevant ministries and stakeholders”.

Dar further said that he and Anand discussed the “important role of investment facilitation in providing a facilitative framework for investors and invited Canadian companies to explore emerging technologies in Pakistan”.

Their discussions also covered cooperation in the areas of education, labour mobility, science and tech, climate change, and people-to-people exchanges. “We expressed our shared interests in further strengthening these areas of cooperation,” the DPM said.

Islamabad and Ottawa would sign a new protocol regarding import conditions for Canadian canola, according to DPM Dar.

He further said that the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority (Nafsa) — established last year to modernise Pakistan’s agricultural trade infrastructure — and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency would explore opportunities for technical cooperation and capacity building in the future.

“We also discussed the importance of advancing the Foreign Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement (FIPPA),” Dar said, adding that both sides welcomed continued engagement towards an “early and mutually beneficial conclusion” of the agreement.

In her remarks, Anand appreciated the “warm welcome” accorded to her in Islamabad and pointed out that it has been approximately 20 years since a Canadian foreign minister visited Pakistan.

“Today is an important day for the continued increased bilateral relationship between our two countries,” she said.

“Our two countries have shared 80 years of diplomatic relations and there is continued work to do, of course, to deepen our ties in the area of economic relationships, trade and investment,” the Canadian FM noted.

Dar raises issues of IWT, ‘weaponisation of water’

Addressing the joint briefing, Dar said he and Anand also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and counterterrorism cooperation.

Dar said he raised the issue of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, noting it remained “one of the long-outstanding unresolved international disputes” and had been on the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) agenda since 1948.

FM Dar highlighted that India has “added a new dynamic into an already volatile security situation” by announcing in April 2025 to hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance.

“We seek the support of our friendly countries, including Canada, towards India’s immediate restoration of the IWT, ending the weaponisation of water and upholding international law and treaty obligations as per international law and practices,” Dar said.

Concluding his remarks, Dar said Pakistan “appreciates Canada’s constructive engagement and looks forward to further deepening our bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, shared interest and common desire to promote peace, stability and prosperity”.

‘Islamabad attaches great importance to ties with Ottawa’

Pakistan and Canada also held delegation-level talks, where the two sides reviewed “recent developments in Pakistan–Canada bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments”, the FO said.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership, agreed to expand cooperation in priority sectors, and decided to hold annual meetings to review progress on the agreed joint statement,” FO stated.

Addressing the talks, Dar said, “We need to meet more frequently in our capitals. We have the possibility and the capability of raising our bilateral relations, in terms of trade, defence and investment; there is a huge scope.”

Noting that there was a huge Pakistani diaspora in Canada, he said, “Pakistan attaches great importance to the long-standing relationship we have enjoyed with your country.”

He hoped that Monday’s discussions would translate “renewed momentum” into “concrete outcomes”.

For her part, Anand said that she gave thanks for a warm welcome.

“This is the first visit of a Canadian foreign minister to Pakistan in almost 20 years. This is the 80th year or so of diplomatic relations between our countries. We have more work to do together to ensure that across sectors … there is a strong bilateral relationship,” she said.

FM Anand welcomed in Islamabad

Dar had welcomed the visiting dignitary to the FO in the morning. Visuals shared by state-run PTV on the social media platform X showed Dar and Anand posing for pictures and shaking hands.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the FO said the visit is Anand’s first trip to Pakistan since assuming office. The FO said the visiting dignitary and Dar will hold bilateral talks “covering the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Canada relations”.

“The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges. The two ministers will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the FO said.

It added that Anand will also call on the leadership of Pakistan. According to Global Affairs Canada, Anand is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The FO stated that both Pakistan and Canada “maintain cordial bilateral relations anchored in close people-to-people ties enriched by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada”.

“This visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to expand mutual cooperation,” it highlighted.