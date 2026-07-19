Spain PM lauds 'unique' national team ahead of World Cup final

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has hailed the national football team’s unity ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina tonight.

In an opinion piece published in daily El Pais, Sanchez said the squad reflected “the Spain that bets on collective talent to win and to show itself to the world as the loved and respected country that it is”.

He wrote that the side’s attacking style had “captivated” supporters and praised the values he said defined Spain, and that the players embodied “solidarity and team spirit” as well as technical ability.

The country “will become one” during the match, “guided by the spirit of camaraderie” that Spain coach Luis de la Fuente “has instilled in this unique team,” Sanchez said.

He will attend the match at MetLife Stadium alongside Spain’s King Felipe VI.