E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Red and yellow sweep Madrid before World Cup final

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Madrid is awash in red and yellow as Spain prepares for the World Cup final against Argentina, with buses flying national flags, mobile phone networks adopting football-themed slogans and thousands of supporters wearing the national team’s shirt, AFP reports.

Excitement builds across the city centre hours before kick-off in New Jersey, as fans gather in squares, bars and public viewing areas hoping to see Spain lift a second World Cup title, 16 years after the men’s team won the trophy for the first time in South Africa.

Street vendors have done brisk business selling Spain shirts and flags, while bars have decorated their terraces and interiors in the national colours ahead of the match.

Two outdoor fan zones have been set up in Madrid to allow thousands of fans to watch the match on giant screens, with a third set up inside the air-conditioned Movistar, the city’s main indoor area for major concerts and sporting events.

FIFA WC Final

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe