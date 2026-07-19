Red and yellow sweep Madrid before World Cup final

Madrid is awash in red and yellow as Spain prepares for the World Cup final against Argentina, with buses flying national flags, mobile phone networks adopting football-themed slogans and thousands of supporters wearing the national team’s shirt, AFP reports.

Excitement builds across the city centre hours before kick-off in New Jersey, as fans gather in squares, bars and public viewing areas hoping to see Spain lift a second World Cup title, 16 years after the men’s team won the trophy for the first time in South Africa.

Street vendors have done brisk business selling Spain shirts and flags, while bars have decorated their terraces and interiors in the national colours ahead of the match.

Two outdoor fan zones have been set up in Madrid to allow thousands of fans to watch the match on giant screens, with a third set up inside the air-conditioned Movistar, the city’s main indoor area for major concerts and sporting events.